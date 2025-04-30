What is DedaCoin (DEDA)

DedaCoin is an innovative digital currency and financial ecosystem built on the Binance Smart Chain, designed to enhance the efficiency and security of digital transactions. Our platform offers a comprehensive suite of services, including digital payments, decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions. By leveraging the speed and transparency of blockchain technology, DedaCoin aims to provide users with a reliable and decentralized platform for managing their financial activities.

DedaCoin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your DedaCoin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check DEDA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about DedaCoin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your DedaCoin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

DedaCoin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as DedaCoin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of DEDA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our DedaCoin price prediction page.

DedaCoin Price History

Tracing DEDA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing DEDA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our DedaCoin price history page.

How to buy DedaCoin (DEDA)

Looking for how to buy DedaCoin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase DedaCoin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

DEDA to Local Currencies

1 DEDA to VND ₫ 10,791.7815 1 DEDA to AUD A$ 0.639756 1 DEDA to GBP ￡ 0.303474 1 DEDA to EUR € 0.356787 1 DEDA to USD $ 0.4101 1 DEDA to MYR RM 1.767531 1 DEDA to TRY ₺ 15.776547 1 DEDA to JPY ¥ 58.631997 1 DEDA to RUB ₽ 33.320625 1 DEDA to INR ₹ 34.69446 1 DEDA to IDR Rp 6,834.997266 1 DEDA to KRW ₩ 584.18745 1 DEDA to PHP ₱ 22.904085 1 DEDA to EGP ￡E. 20.824878 1 DEDA to BRL R$ 2.304762 1 DEDA to CAD C$ 0.565938 1 DEDA to BDT ৳ 49.839453 1 DEDA to NGN ₦ 657.209856 1 DEDA to UAH ₴ 17.023251 1 DEDA to VES Bs 35.2686 1 DEDA to PKR Rs 115.291413 1 DEDA to KZT ₸ 209.446272 1 DEDA to THB ฿ 13.693239 1 DEDA to TWD NT$ 13.135503 1 DEDA to AED د.إ 1.505067 1 DEDA to CHF Fr 0.336282 1 DEDA to HKD HK$ 3.178275 1 DEDA to MAD .د.م 3.785223 1 DEDA to MXN $ 8.025657

DedaCoin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of DedaCoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DedaCoin What is the price of DedaCoin (DEDA) today? The live price of DedaCoin (DEDA) is 0.4101 USD . What is the market cap of DedaCoin (DEDA)? The current market cap of DedaCoin is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of DEDA by its real-time market price of 0.4101 USD . What is the circulating supply of DedaCoin (DEDA)? The current circulating supply of DedaCoin (DEDA) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of DedaCoin (DEDA)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of DedaCoin (DEDA) is 19,999 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of DedaCoin (DEDA)? The 24-hour trading volume of DedaCoin (DEDA) is $ 83.14K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

