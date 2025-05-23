What is DEFIANT (DEFIANT)

$DEFIANT is a counterculture-driven memecoin, launched by the controversial X (formerly Twitter) account @DefiantLs (with over 1.5M followers) and even publicly praised by Elon Musk.

DEFIANT is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your DEFIANT investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check DEFIANT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about DEFIANT on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your DEFIANT buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

DEFIANT Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as DEFIANT, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of DEFIANT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our DEFIANT price prediction page.

DEFIANT Price History

Tracing DEFIANT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing DEFIANT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our DEFIANT price history page.

How to buy DEFIANT (DEFIANT)

Looking for how to buy DEFIANT? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase DEFIANT on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

DEFIANT to Local Currencies

1 DEFIANT to VND ₫ -- 1 DEFIANT to AUD A$ -- 1 DEFIANT to GBP ￡ -- 1 DEFIANT to EUR € -- 1 DEFIANT to USD $ -- 1 DEFIANT to MYR RM -- 1 DEFIANT to TRY ₺ -- 1 DEFIANT to JPY ¥ -- 1 DEFIANT to RUB ₽ -- 1 DEFIANT to INR ₹ -- 1 DEFIANT to IDR Rp -- 1 DEFIANT to KRW ₩ -- 1 DEFIANT to PHP ₱ -- 1 DEFIANT to EGP ￡E. -- 1 DEFIANT to BRL R$ -- 1 DEFIANT to CAD C$ -- 1 DEFIANT to BDT ৳ -- 1 DEFIANT to NGN ₦ -- 1 DEFIANT to UAH ₴ -- 1 DEFIANT to VES Bs -- 1 DEFIANT to PKR Rs -- 1 DEFIANT to KZT ₸ -- 1 DEFIANT to THB ฿ -- 1 DEFIANT to TWD NT$ -- 1 DEFIANT to AED د.إ -- 1 DEFIANT to CHF Fr -- 1 DEFIANT to HKD HK$ -- 1 DEFIANT to MAD .د.م -- 1 DEFIANT to MXN $ --

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DEFIANT What is the price of DEFIANT (DEFIANT) today? The live price of DEFIANT (DEFIANT) is -- USD . What is the market cap of DEFIANT (DEFIANT)? The current market cap of DEFIANT is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of DEFIANT by its real-time market price of -- USD . What is the circulating supply of DEFIANT (DEFIANT)? The current circulating supply of DEFIANT (DEFIANT) is -- USD . What was the highest price of DEFIANT (DEFIANT)? As of 2025-05-24 , the highest price of DEFIANT (DEFIANT) is -- USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of DEFIANT (DEFIANT)? The 24-hour trading volume of DEFIANT (DEFIANT) is -- USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What Is BUILDon (B)? A New Era for Meme and Stablecoin Integration In the dynamic world of cryptocurrency, meme tokens often capture attention through viral moments, but few achieve the strategic depth and institutional backing that BUILDon ($B) has garnered. This comprehensive guide explores BUILDon’s transformation from a simple BNB Chain mascot to a strategically positioned token with direct ties to World Liberty Financial and the USD1 stablecoin ecosystem. Whether you’re a crypto enthusiast curious about meme token evolution, an investor seeking to understand institutional meme coin adoption, or simply interested in how traditional mascot branding intersects with decentralized finance, this article provides essential insights into BUILDon’s unique position in the cryptocurrency landscape.

What is TON Coin? The Complete Guide to The Open Network Features, Tokenomics & Future In the rapidly evolving landscape of blockchain technology, The Open Network (TON) emerges as a groundbreaking fifth-generation blockchain that promises to bridge the gap between cryptocurrency and mainstream adoption. This comprehensive guide explores TON’s revolutionary architecture, its unique integration with Telegram’s 900 million users, and why it’s positioned to become one of the most significant blockchain platforms in the Web3 era. Whether you’re a crypto enthusiast, developer, or newcomer curious about the next evolution of blockchain technology, this article will provide you with deep insights into TON’s infinite sharding technology, its native Toncoin cryptocurrency, and the vast ecosystem of decentralized applications it powers.