What is Degen (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGENBASE) started as a reward token for participants in the Farcaster Degen channel. What began as a meme coin now boasts a substantial following of developers, crypto content creators, and enthusiasts.

Degen Price Prediction

Degen Price History

How to buy Degen (DEGEN)

DEGEN to Local Currencies

Degen Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Degen, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Degen What is the price of Degen (DEGEN) today? The live price of Degen (DEGEN) is 0.002904 USD . What is the market cap of Degen (DEGEN)? The current market cap of Degen is $ 41.18M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of DEGEN by its real-time market price of 0.002904 USD . What is the circulating supply of Degen (DEGEN)? The current circulating supply of Degen (DEGEN) is 14.18B USD . What was the highest price of Degen (DEGEN)? As of 2025-05-01 , the highest price of Degen (DEGEN) is 0.065 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Degen (DEGEN)? The 24-hour trading volume of Degen (DEGEN) is $ 85.87K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

