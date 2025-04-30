What is DENTNet (DENTX)

DENTNet is a global blockchain for telecommunication assets such as mobile data or frequencies. The network runs on a Nominated Proof of Stake consensus mechanism and implements telco-specific concepts like operator sponsorship and asset expiry. Since the '90s, each mobile network operator has run its own software for accounting, subscription management, traffic management, etc. Now, many of these services can be provided by a single platform - DENT's global blockchain. This will help operators and enterprises to automate processes, reduce costs, and speed up innovation. DENTNet will be used by mobile operators and their partners such as enterprises, resellers, and service providers. DENT Wireless Limited will be the first operator using DENTNet.

DENTX to Local Currencies

1 DENTX to VND ₫ 524.45795 1 DENTX to AUD A$ 0.0310908 1 DENTX to GBP ￡ 0.0147482 1 DENTX to EUR € 0.0175384 1 DENTX to USD $ 0.01993 1 DENTX to MYR RM 0.0858983 1 DENTX to TRY ₺ 0.7667071 1 DENTX to JPY ¥ 2.8430145 1 DENTX to RUB ₽ 1.6290782 1 DENTX to INR ₹ 1.6866759 1 DENTX to IDR Rp 332.1665338 1 DENTX to KRW ₩ 28.390285 1 DENTX to PHP ₱ 1.1114961 1 DENTX to EGP ￡E. 1.0130419 1 DENTX to BRL R$ 0.1132024 1 DENTX to CAD C$ 0.0275034 1 DENTX to BDT ৳ 2.4220929 1 DENTX to NGN ₦ 31.9390208 1 DENTX to UAH ₴ 0.8272943 1 DENTX to VES Bs 1.71398 1 DENTX to PKR Rs 5.6029209 1 DENTX to KZT ₸ 10.1786496 1 DENTX to THB ฿ 0.6652634 1 DENTX to TWD NT$ 0.6383579 1 DENTX to AED د.إ 0.0731431 1 DENTX to CHF Fr 0.0163426 1 DENTX to HKD HK$ 0.1544575 1 DENTX to MAD .د.م 0.1845518 1 DENTX to MXN $ 0.3912259

What is the price of DENTNet (DENTX) today? The live price of DENTNet (DENTX) is 0.01993 USD . What is the market cap of DENTNet (DENTX)? The current market cap of DENTNet is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of DENTX by its real-time market price of 0.01993 USD . What is the circulating supply of DENTNet (DENTX)? The current circulating supply of DENTNet (DENTX) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of DENTNet (DENTX)? As of 2025-05-01 , the highest price of DENTNet (DENTX) is 1.11799 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of DENTNet (DENTX)? The 24-hour trading volume of DENTNet (DENTX) is $ 3.47 USD .

