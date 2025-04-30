What is Deri (DERI)

Deri Protocol is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on chain. With Deri Protocol, trades are executed under AMM paradigm and positions are tokenized as NFTs, highly composable with other DeFi projects. Having provided an on-chain mechanism to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently, Deri Protocol has minted one of the most important blocks of the DeFi infrastructure. $DERI is the governance token of Deri Protocol.

Deri is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Deri Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Deri, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of DERI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Deri price prediction page.

Deri Price History

Tracing DERI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing DERI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Deri price history page.

How to buy Deri (DERI)

Looking for how to buy Deri? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Deri on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

DERI to Local Currencies

1 DERI to VND ₫ 94.26033 1 DERI to AUD A$ 0.00558792 1 DERI to GBP ￡ 0.00265068 1 DERI to EUR € 0.00311634 1 DERI to USD $ 0.003582 1 DERI to MYR RM 0.01543842 1 DERI to TRY ₺ 0.13779954 1 DERI to JPY ¥ 0.51147378 1 DERI to RUB ₽ 0.2910375 1 DERI to INR ₹ 0.3030372 1 DERI to IDR Rp 59.69997612 1 DERI to KRW ₩ 5.102559 1 DERI to PHP ₱ 0.2000547 1 DERI to EGP ￡E. 0.18189396 1 DERI to BRL R$ 0.02013084 1 DERI to CAD C$ 0.00494316 1 DERI to BDT ৳ 0.43532046 1 DERI to NGN ₦ 5.74036992 1 DERI to UAH ₴ 0.14868882 1 DERI to VES Bs 0.308052 1 DERI to PKR Rs 1.00700766 1 DERI to KZT ₸ 1.82939904 1 DERI to THB ฿ 0.11960298 1 DERI to TWD NT$ 0.11473146 1 DERI to AED د.إ 0.01314594 1 DERI to CHF Fr 0.00293724 1 DERI to HKD HK$ 0.0277605 1 DERI to MAD .د.م 0.03306186 1 DERI to MXN $ 0.07009974

Deri Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Deri, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Deri What is the price of Deri (DERI) today? The live price of Deri (DERI) is 0.003582 USD . What is the market cap of Deri (DERI)? The current market cap of Deri is $ 446.66K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of DERI by its real-time market price of 0.003582 USD . What is the circulating supply of Deri (DERI)? The current circulating supply of Deri (DERI) is 124.70M USD . What was the highest price of Deri (DERI)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of Deri (DERI) is 0.65 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Deri (DERI)? The 24-hour trading volume of Deri (DERI) is $ 54.19K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

