DevvE Logo

DevvE Price(DEVVE)

USD

DevvE (DEVVE) Live Price Chart

$0.7227
$0.7227$0.7227
-5.18%(1D)

DEVVE Live Price Data & Information

The current price of DevvE (DEVVE) today is 0.7241 USD with a current market cap of $ 65.05M USD. DEVVE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DevvE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 116.65K USD
- DevvE price change within the day is -5.18%
- It has a circulating supply of 89.84M USD

Get real-time price updates of the DEVVE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DEVVE price information.

DEVVE Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of DevvE for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.039481-5.18%
30 Days$ +0.0928+14.69%
60 Days$ +0.0112+1.57%
90 Days$ -0.7357-50.40%
DevvE Price Change Today

Today, DEVVE recorded a change of $ -0.039481 (-5.18%), reflecting its latest market activity.

DevvE 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0928 (+14.69%), showing the token's short-term performance.

DevvE 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, DEVVE saw a change of $ +0.0112 (+1.57%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

DevvE 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.7357 (-50.40%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

DEVVE Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of DevvE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.71
$ 0.71$ 0.71

$ 0.7942
$ 0.7942$ 0.7942

$ 2.48
$ 2.48$ 2.48

+1.25%

-5.18%

+3.01%

DEVVE Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 65.05M
$ 65.05M$ 65.05M

$ 116.65K
$ 116.65K$ 116.65K

89.84M
89.84M 89.84M

What is DevvE (DEVVE)

DevvE is the layer 1 token on the DevvX blockchain. At ⅓billionth the energy of Bitcoin, 1/10millionth the cost of Ethereum and infinite TPS, DevvE serves as the intermediary and liquidity mechanism for assets on devv.exchange. Users contribute DevvE into a revolutionary liquidity system to earn rewards from market making, exchange fees and instant payments. Trades are routed via DevvE as the primary shared digital asset, removing fractured liquidity. DevvExchange is fully compliant and non-custodial with Contingent Transaction Sets for Mathematically Instant Settlement, Privacy, Fraud & Loss protections, making it the safest platform to store and trade digital assets.

DevvE is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your DevvE investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check DEVVE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about DevvE on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your DevvE buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

DevvE Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as DevvE, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of DEVVE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our DevvE price prediction page.

DevvE Price History

Tracing DEVVE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing DEVVE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our DevvE price history page.

How to buy DevvE (DEVVE)

Looking for how to buy DevvE? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase DevvE on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

DEVVE to Local Currencies

1 DEVVE to VND
19,054.6915
1 DEVVE to AUD
A$1.129596
1 DEVVE to GBP
0.535834
1 DEVVE to EUR
0.629967
1 DEVVE to USD
$0.7241
1 DEVVE to MYR
RM3.120871
1 DEVVE to TRY
27.856127
1 DEVVE to JPY
¥103.394239
1 DEVVE to RUB
58.833125
1 DEVVE to INR
61.25886
1 DEVVE to IDR
Rp12,068.328506
1 DEVVE to KRW
1,031.48045
1 DEVVE to PHP
40.440985
1 DEVVE to EGP
￡E.36.769798
1 DEVVE to BRL
R$4.069442
1 DEVVE to CAD
C$0.999258
1 DEVVE to BDT
87.999873
1 DEVVE to NGN
1,160.413696
1 DEVVE to UAH
30.057391
1 DEVVE to VES
Bs62.2726
1 DEVVE to PKR
Rs203.566233
1 DEVVE to KZT
369.812352
1 DEVVE to THB
฿24.177699
1 DEVVE to TWD
NT$23.192923
1 DEVVE to AED
د.إ2.657447
1 DEVVE to CHF
Fr0.593762
1 DEVVE to HKD
HK$5.611775
1 DEVVE to MAD
.د.م6.683443
1 DEVVE to MXN
$14.170637

DevvE Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of DevvE, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official DevvE Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DevvE

Hot News

What is Trusta.AI (TA)? Complete Guide to Trusta.AI’s Revolutionary Identity Protocol

This article explores Trusta.AI’s core features, TA tokenomics, use cases, and its revolutionary vision that’s reshaping the identity landscape in the world of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

April 30, 2025

7 Years Strong: MEXC’s Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation

MEXC is celebrating its 7th year anniversary in 2025! Explore our journey together and explore MEXC!

April 29, 2025

From Vision to 36 Million Users: MEXC Celebrates 7 Years of Exponential Growth

MEXC witnessed impressive growth throughout 2024, with its global user base soaring to 36 million! Learn more now!

April 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

DEVVE
USD

1 DEVVE = 0.7241 USD

Trade

DEVVEUSDT
$0.7241
$0.7241$0.7241
-8.69%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee