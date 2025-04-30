What is DEXE (DEXE)

Dexe.network or Dexe (Decentralized Social Trading Platform) – an online, decentralized and autonomous cryptocurrency assets portfolio environment which operates via autonomous smart contracts, that includes tools for virtual currency allocation, automatic rebalancing and eliminates the risks of transferring digital wallet details such as private keys and API or any virtual currency data to a third party, as well as fixing the absence of decentralized interconnection between users and successful traders within the framework of DeFi.

DEXE Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as DEXE, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of DEXE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our DEXE price prediction page.

DEXE Price History

Tracing DEXE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing DEXE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our DEXE price history page.

How to buy DEXE (DEXE)

DEXE to Local Currencies

DEXE Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of DEXE, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DEXE What is the price of DEXE (DEXE) today? The live price of DEXE (DEXE) is 13.181 USD . What is the market cap of DEXE (DEXE)? The current market cap of DEXE is $ 1.10B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of DEXE by its real-time market price of 13.181 USD . What is the circulating supply of DEXE (DEXE)? The current circulating supply of DEXE (DEXE) is 83.73M USD . What was the highest price of DEXE (DEXE)? As of 2025-05-01 , the highest price of DEXE (DEXE) is 33.732 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of DEXE (DEXE)? The 24-hour trading volume of DEXE (DEXE) is $ 497.54K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

