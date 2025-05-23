What is donkey (DONKEY)

$DONKEY is a meme coin built around "donkey" culture. It has attracted attention to social media due to its association with Binance founder CZ, who is humorously referred to as a "donkey." The coin embraces the symbolic meaning of donkeys in both Middle Eastern and global cultures.

donkey is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your donkey investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check DONKEY staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about donkey on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your donkey buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

donkey Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as donkey, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of DONKEY? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our donkey price prediction page.

donkey Price History

Tracing DONKEY's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing DONKEY's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our donkey price history page.

How to buy donkey (DONKEY)

Looking for how to buy donkey? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase donkey on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

DONKEY to Local Currencies

1 DONKEY to VND ₫ 45.692262 1 DONKEY to AUD A$ 0.00272646 1 DONKEY to GBP ￡ 0.00130086 1 DONKEY to EUR € 0.00155034 1 DONKEY to USD $ 0.001782 1 DONKEY to MYR RM 0.00753786 1 DONKEY to TRY ₺ 0.06928416 1 DONKEY to JPY ¥ 0.2540241 1 DONKEY to RUB ₽ 0.14161554 1 DONKEY to INR ₹ 0.15159474 1 DONKEY to IDR Rp 28.74193146 1 DONKEY to KRW ₩ 2.43442584 1 DONKEY to PHP ₱ 0.09861588 1 DONKEY to EGP ￡E. 0.08888616 1 DONKEY to BRL R$ 0.01005048 1 DONKEY to CAD C$ 0.00244134 1 DONKEY to BDT ৳ 0.21711888 1 DONKEY to NGN ₦ 2.83305924 1 DONKEY to UAH ₴ 0.07398864 1 DONKEY to VES Bs 0.167508 1 DONKEY to PKR Rs 0.50238144 1 DONKEY to KZT ₸ 0.911493 1 DONKEY to THB ฿ 0.05789718 1 DONKEY to TWD NT$ 0.05340654 1 DONKEY to AED د.إ 0.00653994 1 DONKEY to CHF Fr 0.00146124 1 DONKEY to HKD HK$ 0.01395306 1 DONKEY to MAD .د.م 0.01637658 1 DONKEY to MXN $ 0.03428568

donkey Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of donkey, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About donkey What is the price of donkey (DONKEY) today? The live price of donkey (DONKEY) is 0.001782 USD . What is the market cap of donkey (DONKEY)? The current market cap of donkey is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of DONKEY by its real-time market price of 0.001782 USD . What is the circulating supply of donkey (DONKEY)? The current circulating supply of donkey (DONKEY) is -- USD . What was the highest price of donkey (DONKEY)? As of 2025-05-25 , the highest price of donkey (DONKEY) is 0.03 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of donkey (DONKEY)? The 24-hour trading volume of donkey (DONKEY) is $ 275.35K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What Is BUILDon (B)? A New Era for Meme and Stablecoin Integration In the dynamic world of cryptocurrency, meme tokens often capture attention through viral moments, but few achieve the strategic depth and institutional backing that BUILDon ($B) has garnered. This comprehensive guide explores BUILDon’s transformation from a simple BNB Chain mascot to a strategically positioned token with direct ties to World Liberty Financial and the USD1 stablecoin ecosystem. Whether you’re a crypto enthusiast curious about meme token evolution, an investor seeking to understand institutional meme coin adoption, or simply interested in how traditional mascot branding intersects with decentralized finance, this article provides essential insights into BUILDon’s unique position in the cryptocurrency landscape.

What is TON Coin? The Complete Guide to The Open Network Features, Tokenomics & Future In the rapidly evolving landscape of blockchain technology, The Open Network (TON) emerges as a groundbreaking fifth-generation blockchain that promises to bridge the gap between cryptocurrency and mainstream adoption. This comprehensive guide explores TON’s revolutionary architecture, its unique integration with Telegram’s 900 million users, and why it’s positioned to become one of the most significant blockchain platforms in the Web3 era. Whether you’re a crypto enthusiast, developer, or newcomer curious about the next evolution of blockchain technology, this article will provide you with deep insights into TON’s infinite sharding technology, its native Toncoin cryptocurrency, and the vast ecosystem of decentralized applications it powers.