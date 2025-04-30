Polkadot Logo

Polkadot (DOT) Live Price Chart

$4.075
$4.075$4.075
-0.02%(1D)

DOT Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Polkadot (DOT) today is 4.073 USD with a current market cap of $ 6.41B USD. DOT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Polkadot Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.62M USD
- Polkadot price change within the day is -0.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.57B USD

DOT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Polkadot for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00082-0.02%
30 Days$ +0.039+0.96%
60 Days$ -0.571-12.30%
90 Days$ -2.105-34.08%
Polkadot Price Change Today

Today, DOT recorded a change of $ -0.00082 (-0.02%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Polkadot 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.039 (+0.96%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Polkadot 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, DOT saw a change of $ -0.571 (-12.30%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Polkadot 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -2.105 (-34.08%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

DOT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Polkadot: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 4.027
$ 4.027$ 4.027

$ 4.266
$ 4.266$ 4.266

$ 55.043
$ 55.043$ 55.043

+0.34%

-0.02%

-1.22%

DOT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 6.41B
$ 6.41B$ 6.41B

$ 2.62M
$ 2.62M$ 2.62M

1.57B
1.57B 1.57B

What is Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot is a platform with low barriers to entry for flexible, autonomous economies acting together within Polkadot’s shared security umbrella. Polkadot is a revolution, not just in blockchain technology but also towards enabling fairer peer-to-peer digital jurisdictions.

Polkadot Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Polkadot, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of DOT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Polkadot price prediction page.

Polkadot Price History

Tracing DOT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing DOT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Polkadot price history page.

How to buy Polkadot (DOT)

DOT to Local Currencies

1 DOT to VND
107,180.995
1 DOT to AUD
A$6.35388
1 DOT to GBP
3.01402
1 DOT to EUR
3.58424
1 DOT to USD
$4.073
1 DOT to MYR
RM17.55463
1 DOT to TRY
156.72904
1 DOT to JPY
¥581.09491
1 DOT to RUB
332.92702
1 DOT to INR
344.5758
1 DOT to IDR
Rp67,883.30618
1 DOT to KRW
5,801.9885
1 DOT to PHP
227.15121
1 DOT to EGP
￡E.207.03059
1 DOT to BRL
R$23.13464
1 DOT to CAD
C$5.62074
1 DOT to BDT
494.99169
1 DOT to NGN
6,527.22688
1 DOT to UAH
169.07023
1 DOT to VES
Bs350.278
1 DOT to PKR
Rs1,145.04249
1 DOT to KZT
2,080.16256
1 DOT to THB
฿135.87528
1 DOT to TWD
NT$130.45819
1 DOT to AED
د.إ14.94791
1 DOT to CHF
Fr3.33986
1 DOT to HKD
HK$31.56575
1 DOT to MAD
.د.م37.71598
1 DOT to MXN
$79.91226

Polkadot Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Polkadot, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Polkadot Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Polkadot

