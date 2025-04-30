What is Dova Protocol (DOVA)

The Dova Protocol is an innovative initiative aiming to enhance liquidity between the Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) networks. It allows BRC-20 tokens to seamlessly transfer across chains, enabling collateralized lending on the Ethereum network. This enhances the liquidity of BRC-20 tokens, fostering the growth and development of the Bitcoin ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Dova Protocol What is the price of Dova Protocol (DOVA) today? The live price of Dova Protocol (DOVA) is 0.0000559 USD . What is the market cap of Dova Protocol (DOVA)? The current market cap of Dova Protocol is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of DOVA by its real-time market price of 0.0000559 USD . What is the circulating supply of Dova Protocol (DOVA)? The current circulating supply of Dova Protocol (DOVA) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Dova Protocol (DOVA)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of Dova Protocol (DOVA) is 0.02194 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Dova Protocol (DOVA)? The 24-hour trading volume of Dova Protocol (DOVA) is $ 9.84K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

