Deeper Network (DPR) Live Price Chart

$0.001482
$0.001482
-0.20%(1D)

DPR Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Deeper Network (DPR) today is 0.001481 USD with a current market cap of $ 4.56M USD. DPR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Deeper Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 55.25K USD
- Deeper Network price change within the day is -0.20%
- It has a circulating supply of 3.08B USD

Get real-time price updates of the DPR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

DPR Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Deeper Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00000297-0.20%
30 Days$ +0.000359+31.99%
60 Days$ +0.000051+3.56%
90 Days$ -0.000597-28.73%
Deeper Network Price Change Today

Today, DPR recorded a change of $ -0.00000297 (-0.20%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Deeper Network 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000359 (+31.99%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Deeper Network 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, DPR saw a change of $ +0.000051 (+3.56%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Deeper Network 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000597 (-28.73%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

DPR Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Deeper Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.001479
$ 0.001479

$ 0.001487
$ 0.001487

$ 0.35372
$ 0.35372

-0.07%

-0.20%

+20.99%

DPR Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 4.56M
$ 4.56M

$ 55.25K
$ 55.25K

3.08B
3.08B

What is Deeper Network (DPR)

Deeper Network represents the decentralized blockchain network for building a truly private, secure and fair Internet.

Deeper Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check DPR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Deeper Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your buying experience smooth and informed.

Deeper Network Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Deeper Network, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of DPR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

Deeper Network Price History

Tracing DPR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing DPR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Deeper Network price history page.

How to buy Deeper Network (DPR)

Looking for how to buy Deeper Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

DPR to Local Currencies

1 DPR to VND
38.972515
1 DPR to AUD
A$0.00231036
1 DPR to GBP
0.00109594
1 DPR to EUR
0.00128847
1 DPR to USD
$0.001481
1 DPR to MYR
RM0.00638311
1 DPR to TRY
0.05697407
1 DPR to JPY
¥0.21135351
1 DPR to RUB
0.12034606
1 DPR to INR
0.12523336
1 DPR to IDR
Rp24.68332346
1 DPR to KRW
2.1096845
1 DPR to PHP
0.08272866
1 DPR to EGP
￡E.0.07526442
1 DPR to BRL
R$0.00830841
1 DPR to CAD
C$0.00204378
1 DPR to BDT
0.17998593
1 DPR to NGN
2.37339136
1 DPR to UAH
0.06147631
1 DPR to VES
Bs0.127366
1 DPR to PKR
Rs0.41635353
1 DPR to KZT
0.75637632
1 DPR to THB
฿0.04945059
1 DPR to TWD
NT$0.04745124
1 DPR to AED
د.إ0.00543527
1 DPR to CHF
Fr0.00121442
1 DPR to HKD
HK$0.01147775
1 DPR to MAD
.د.م0.01366963
1 DPR to MXN
$0.02898317

Deeper Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Deeper Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Deeper Network Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Deeper Network

Disclaimer

$0.001481
