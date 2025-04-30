What is Drift Protocol (DRIFT)

Drift is the #1 open-sourced perpetual futures platform built on Solana. Drift is the most feature-complete decentralized exchange, including spot, perpetuals and swaps.

Drift Protocol Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies.

Drift Protocol Price History

Tracing DRIFT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time.

How to buy Drift Protocol (DRIFT)

DRIFT to Local Currencies

Drift Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Drift Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Drift Protocol What is the price of Drift Protocol (DRIFT) today? The live price of Drift Protocol (DRIFT) is 0.7642 USD . What is the market cap of Drift Protocol (DRIFT)? The current market cap of Drift Protocol is $ 227.40M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of DRIFT by its real-time market price of 0.7642 USD . What is the circulating supply of Drift Protocol (DRIFT)? The current circulating supply of Drift Protocol (DRIFT) is 297.57M USD . What was the highest price of Drift Protocol (DRIFT)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of Drift Protocol (DRIFT) is 2.646 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Drift Protocol (DRIFT)? The 24-hour trading volume of Drift Protocol (DRIFT) is $ 62.87K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

