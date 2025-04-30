DeVap AI Logo

DVA Live Price Data & Information

The current price of DeVap AI (DVA) today is 0.001648 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DVA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DeVap AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.69K USD
- DeVap AI price change within the day is -12.75%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD

Get real-time price updates of the DVA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DVA price information.

DVA Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of DeVap AI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00024083-12.75%
30 Days$ +0.000118+7.71%
60 Days$ +0.000258+18.56%
90 Days$ -0.472452-99.66%
DeVap AI Price Change Today

Today, DVA recorded a change of $ -0.00024083 (-12.75%), reflecting its latest market activity.

DeVap AI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000118 (+7.71%), showing the token's short-term performance.

DeVap AI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, DVA saw a change of $ +0.000258 (+18.56%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

DeVap AI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.472452 (-99.66%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

DVA Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of DeVap AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

-8.35%

-12.75%

+1.66%

DVA Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is DeVap AI (DVA)

Devap AI combines DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) and AI, leveraging the power of decentralized blockchain technology and artificial intelligence to revolutionize the e-cigarette experience.Our platform connects e-cigarette users worldwide, creating a global decentralized network that fosters community and innovation. Through a virtual space, users can share their vaping data, receive rewards, and engage in a vibrant ecosystem.

DeVap AI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your DeVap AI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check DVA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about DeVap AI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your DeVap AI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

DeVap AI Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as DeVap AI, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of DVA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our DeVap AI price prediction page.

DeVap AI Price History

Tracing DVA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing DVA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our DeVap AI price history page.

How to buy DeVap AI (DVA)

Looking for how to buy DeVap AI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase DeVap AI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

DVA to Local Currencies

1 DVA to VND
43.36712
1 DVA to AUD
A$0.00257088
1 DVA to GBP
0.00121952
1 DVA to EUR
0.00143376
1 DVA to USD
$0.001648
1 DVA to MYR
RM0.00710288
1 DVA to TRY
0.06339856
1 DVA to JPY
¥0.23518608
1 DVA to RUB
0.13391648
1 DVA to INR
0.13935488
1 DVA to IDR
Rp27.46665568
1 DVA to KRW
2.347576
1 DVA to PHP
0.09205728
1 DVA to EGP
￡E.0.08375136
1 DVA to BRL
R$0.00924528
1 DVA to CAD
C$0.00227424
1 DVA to BDT
0.20028144
1 DVA to NGN
2.64101888
1 DVA to UAH
0.06840848
1 DVA to VES
Bs0.141728
1 DVA to PKR
Rs0.46330224
1 DVA to KZT
0.84166656
1 DVA to THB
฿0.05502672
1 DVA to TWD
NT$0.05280192
1 DVA to AED
د.إ0.00604816
1 DVA to CHF
Fr0.00135136
1 DVA to HKD
HK$0.012772
1 DVA to MAD
.د.م0.01521104
1 DVA to MXN
$0.03228432

DeVap AI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of DeVap AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official DeVap AI Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DeVap AI

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

