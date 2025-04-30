What is EDOG (EDOG)

Edog is the first hyped fair-launch meme coin on Aptos, capitalizing on the Move hype following SUI. Positioned to become the fastest-growing and largest meme token in the Aptos Move ecosystem, Edog's fair launch has established a strong, community-driven foundation. Our rapid growth in just 48 hours highlights the vast potential ahead.

EDOG is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your EDOG investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check EDOG staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about EDOG on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your EDOG buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

EDOG Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as EDOG, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of EDOG? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our EDOG price prediction page.

EDOG Price History

Tracing EDOG's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing EDOG's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our EDOG price history page.

How to buy EDOG (EDOG)

Looking for how to buy EDOG? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase EDOG on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

EDOG to Local Currencies

1 EDOG to VND ₫ 0.768398 1 EDOG to AUD A$ 0.000045552 1 EDOG to GBP ￡ 0.000021608 1 EDOG to EUR € 0.000025696 1 EDOG to USD $ 0.0000292 1 EDOG to MYR RM 0.000125852 1 EDOG to TRY ₺ 0.001123616 1 EDOG to JPY ¥ 0.004165964 1 EDOG to RUB ₽ 0.0023944 1 EDOG to INR ₹ 0.00247032 1 EDOG to IDR Rp 0.486666472 1 EDOG to KRW ₩ 0.0415954 1 EDOG to PHP ₱ 0.001628484 1 EDOG to EGP ￡E. 0.001483944 1 EDOG to BRL R$ 0.000165856 1 EDOG to CAD C$ 0.000040296 1 EDOG to BDT ৳ 0.003548676 1 EDOG to NGN ₦ 0.046794752 1 EDOG to UAH ₴ 0.001212092 1 EDOG to VES Bs 0.0025112 1 EDOG to PKR Rs 0.008208996 1 EDOG to KZT ₸ 0.014913024 1 EDOG to THB ฿ 0.000974696 1 EDOG to TWD NT$ 0.000935276 1 EDOG to AED د.إ 0.000107164 1 EDOG to CHF Fr 0.000023944 1 EDOG to HKD HK$ 0.0002263 1 EDOG to MAD .د.م 0.000270392 1 EDOG to MXN $ 0.000573196

People Also Ask: Other Questions About EDOG What is the price of EDOG (EDOG) today? The live price of EDOG (EDOG) is 0.0000292 USD . What is the market cap of EDOG (EDOG)? The current market cap of EDOG is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of EDOG by its real-time market price of 0.0000292 USD . What is the circulating supply of EDOG (EDOG)? The current circulating supply of EDOG (EDOG) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of EDOG (EDOG)? As of 2025-05-01 , the highest price of EDOG (EDOG) is 0.002999 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of EDOG (EDOG)? The 24-hour trading volume of EDOG (EDOG) is $ 165.61 USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

