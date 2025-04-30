What is EDU Coin (EDU)

The Open Campus Protocol is a decentralized solution for educators, content creators, parents, students, and co-publishers designed to address the major challenges in education today. At its core, the Open Campus Protocol is a community-driven initiative that harnesses the power of blockchain technology to create a fairer education system. By decentralizing the creation and distribution of educational content, the Open Campus Protocol empowers students to access more diverse educational content while providing educators with new opportunities to earn revenue and gain recognition for their contributions.

What is the price of EDU Coin (EDU) today? The live price of EDU Coin (EDU) is 0.1448 USD . What is the market cap of EDU Coin (EDU)? The current market cap of EDU Coin is $ 59.47M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of EDU by its real-time market price of 0.1448 USD . What is the circulating supply of EDU Coin (EDU)? The current circulating supply of EDU Coin (EDU) is 410.72M USD . What was the highest price of EDU Coin (EDU)? As of 2025-05-01 , the highest price of EDU Coin (EDU) is 1.54 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of EDU Coin (EDU)? The 24-hour trading volume of EDU Coin (EDU) is $ 1.78M USD .

