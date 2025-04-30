What is Enjinstarter (EJS)

EnjinStarter is a launchpad focused on blockchain games, NFTs, and the Metaverses. Built on Enjin's Jumpnet, we are focused on building an ecosystem for Enjin and Efinity, bringing together a community of innovative developers and content creators to develop strategies for utilizing digital assets in their games and projects. Areas of interest include Blockchain Gaming, Metaverses, AR & VR, Virtual Beings and Infrastructure

Enjinstarter Price Prediction

Enjinstarter Price History

How to buy Enjinstarter (EJS)

EJS to Local Currencies

Enjinstarter Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Enjinstarter, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

What is the price of Enjinstarter (EJS) today? The live price of Enjinstarter (EJS) is 0.0001702 USD . What is the market cap of Enjinstarter (EJS)? The current market cap of Enjinstarter is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of EJS by its real-time market price of 0.0001702 USD . What is the circulating supply of Enjinstarter (EJS)? The current circulating supply of Enjinstarter (EJS) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Enjinstarter (EJS)? As of 2025-05-01 , the highest price of Enjinstarter (EJS) is 0.2218 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Enjinstarter (EJS)? The 24-hour trading volume of Enjinstarter (EJS) is $ 53.84K USD .

