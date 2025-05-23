What is Elaria (ELR)

Elaria (ELR) is a blockchain-powered gaming project that brings a rich, immersive fantasy world to life through strategic gameplay and token-driven mechanics. Inspired by the lore of classic trading card games, Elaria introduces players to the mystical realm of Mytherra, where powerful sorcerers known as Planescallers compete to restore balance to the shattered magic of the universe.

Elaria is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Elaria investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check ELR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Elaria on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Elaria buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Elaria Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Elaria, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ELR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Elaria price prediction page.

Elaria Price History

Tracing ELR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ELR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Elaria price history page.

How to buy Elaria (ELR)

Looking for how to buy Elaria? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Elaria on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ELR to Local Currencies

1 ELR to VND ₫ 0.042076881 1 ELR to AUD A$ 0.00000251073 1 ELR to GBP ￡ 0.00000119793 1 ELR to EUR € 0.00000142767 1 ELR to USD $ 0.000001641 1 ELR to MYR RM 0.00000694143 1 ELR to TRY ₺ 0.00006380208 1 ELR to JPY ¥ 0.00023392455 1 ELR to RUB ₽ 0.00013041027 1 ELR to INR ₹ 0.00013959987 1 ELR to IDR Rp 0.02646773823 1 ELR to KRW ₩ 0.00224180292 1 ELR to PHP ₱ 0.00009081294 1 ELR to EGP ￡E. 0.00008185308 1 ELR to BRL R$ 0.00000925524 1 ELR to CAD C$ 0.00000224817 1 ELR to BDT ৳ 0.00019993944 1 ELR to NGN ₦ 0.00260889462 1 ELR to UAH ₴ 0.00006813432 1 ELR to VES Bs 0.000154254 1 ELR to PKR Rs 0.00046263072 1 ELR to KZT ₸ 0.0008393715 1 ELR to THB ฿ 0.00005331609 1 ELR to TWD NT$ 0.00004918077 1 ELR to AED د.إ 0.00000602247 1 ELR to CHF Fr 0.00000134562 1 ELR to HKD HK$ 0.00001284903 1 ELR to MAD .د.م 0.00001508079 1 ELR to MXN $ 0.00003157284

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Elaria What is the price of Elaria (ELR) today? The live price of Elaria (ELR) is 0.000001641 USD . What is the market cap of Elaria (ELR)? The current market cap of Elaria is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ELR by its real-time market price of 0.000001641 USD . What is the circulating supply of Elaria (ELR)? The current circulating supply of Elaria (ELR) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Elaria (ELR)? As of 2025-05-25 , the highest price of Elaria (ELR) is 2.2 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Elaria (ELR)? The 24-hour trading volume of Elaria (ELR) is $ 7.26K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

