EMR Logo

EMR Price(EMR)

USD

EMR (EMR) Live Price Chart

$0.00648
$0.00648$0.00648
+1.98%(1D)

EMR Live Price Data & Information

The current price of EMR (EMR) today is 0.006481 USD with a current market cap of $ 853.05K USD. EMR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key EMR Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 76.51K USD
- EMR price change within the day is +1.98%
- It has a circulating supply of 131.62M USD

Get real-time price updates of the EMR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate EMR price information.

EMR Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of EMR for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00012581+1.98%
30 Days$ +0.005436+520.19%
60 Days$ +0.005301+449.23%
90 Days$ +0.005427+514.89%
EMR Price Change Today

Today, EMR recorded a change of $ +0.00012581 (+1.98%), reflecting its latest market activity.

EMR 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.005436 (+520.19%), showing the token's short-term performance.

EMR 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, EMR saw a change of $ +0.005301 (+449.23%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

EMR 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.005427 (+514.89%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

EMR Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of EMR: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.005986
$ 0.005986$ 0.005986

$ 0.0065
$ 0.0065$ 0.0065

$ 0.07
$ 0.07$ 0.07

-0.08%

+1.98%

-10.10%

EMR Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 853.05K
$ 853.05K$ 853.05K

$ 76.51K
$ 76.51K$ 76.51K

131.62M
131.62M 131.62M

What is EMR (EMR)

Emorya Finance $EMR is a Hyper Deflationary Token created on MultiversX Blockchain and it is the first project of this kind on the global scale that aims to offer you the opportunity to earn rewards depending on the calories you burn. And the only project with such a limited supply that will stop the burning function at just 1 milion tokens! The First Global Project of this kind is conceived to give you the opportunity to earn rewards by burning your calories. EMR is an ambitious project that will establish a monopoly, encompassing all aspects of sports, finance, the crypto world, and every aspect of human life, aiming to bring a significant improvement in the quality of people's lives in the near future.

EMR is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your EMR investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check EMR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about EMR on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your EMR buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

EMR Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as EMR, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of EMR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our EMR price prediction page.

EMR Price History

Tracing EMR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing EMR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our EMR price history page.

How to buy EMR (EMR)

Looking for how to buy EMR? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase EMR on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

EMR to Local Currencies

1 EMR to VND
170.547515
1 EMR to AUD
A$0.01011036
1 EMR to GBP
0.00479594
1 EMR to EUR
0.00563847
1 EMR to USD
$0.006481
1 EMR to MYR
RM0.02793311
1 EMR to TRY
0.24932407
1 EMR to JPY
¥0.92516275
1 EMR to RUB
0.52664606
1 EMR to INR
0.54822779
1 EMR to IDR
Rp108.01662346
1 EMR to KRW
9.2321845
1 EMR to PHP
0.36202866
1 EMR to EGP
￡E.0.32904037
1 EMR to BRL
R$0.03642322
1 EMR to CAD
C$0.00894378
1 EMR to BDT
0.78763593
1 EMR to NGN
10.38619136
1 EMR to UAH
0.26902631
1 EMR to VES
Bs0.557366
1 EMR to PKR
Rs1.82200353
1 EMR to KZT
3.30997632
1 EMR to THB
฿0.2164654
1 EMR to TWD
NT$0.20765124
1 EMR to AED
د.إ0.02378527
1 EMR to CHF
Fr0.00531442
1 EMR to HKD
HK$0.05022775
1 EMR to MAD
.د.م0.05981963
1 EMR to MXN
$0.12696279

EMR Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of EMR, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official EMR Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About EMR

Hot News

What is Trusta.AI (TA)? Complete Guide to Trusta.AI’s Revolutionary Identity Protocol

This article explores Trusta.AI’s core features, TA tokenomics, use cases, and its revolutionary vision that’s reshaping the identity landscape in the world of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

April 30, 2025

7 Years Strong: MEXC’s Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation

MEXC is celebrating its 7th year anniversary in 2025! Explore our journey together and explore MEXC!

April 29, 2025

From Vision to 36 Million Users: MEXC Celebrates 7 Years of Exponential Growth

MEXC witnessed impressive growth throughout 2024, with its global user base soaring to 36 million! Learn more now!

April 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

EMR
USD

1 EMR = 0.006481 USD

Trade

EMRUSDT
$0.006481
$0.006481$0.006481
+1.31%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee