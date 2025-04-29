What is Emerald (EMRLD)

The Emerald Co project is a first mover in this space giving users revenue share opportunities from several sources such as profits from the emerald mines, wholesale and retail sales of emeralds, rental and auction profits of high-end luxury jewelry, providing the real-world connection to real-world assets. Own part of the process, and be part of the Emerald Empire.

Emerald is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



How to buy Emerald (EMRLD)

You can easily purchase Emerald on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

EMRLD to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Emerald What is the price of Emerald (EMRLD) today? The live price of Emerald (EMRLD) is 0.001307 USD . What is the market cap of Emerald (EMRLD)? The current market cap of Emerald is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of EMRLD by its real-time market price of 0.001307 USD . What is the circulating supply of Emerald (EMRLD)? The current circulating supply of Emerald (EMRLD) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Emerald (EMRLD)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of Emerald (EMRLD) is 0.049 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Emerald (EMRLD)? The 24-hour trading volume of Emerald (EMRLD) is $ 2.29K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

