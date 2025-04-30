What is Ethena (ENA)

Ethena is a synthetic dollar protocol built on Ethereum that will provide a crypto-native solution for money not reliant on traditional banking system infrastructure.

Ethena is a synthetic dollar protocol built on Ethereum that will provide a crypto-native solution for money not reliant on traditional banking system infrastructure.



Ethena Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Ethena, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ENA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Ethena price prediction page.

Ethena Price History

Tracing ENA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ENA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Ethena price history page.

How to buy Ethena (ENA)

Looking for how to buy Ethena? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

ENA to Local Currencies

Ethena Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Ethena, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ethena What is the price of Ethena (ENA) today? The live price of Ethena (ENA) is 0.3079 USD . What is the market cap of Ethena (ENA)? The current market cap of Ethena is $ 1.71B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ENA by its real-time market price of 0.3079 USD . What is the circulating supply of Ethena (ENA)? The current circulating supply of Ethena (ENA) is 5.55B USD . What was the highest price of Ethena (ENA)? As of 2025-05-01 , the highest price of Ethena (ENA) is 1.521 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Ethena (ENA)? The 24-hour trading volume of Ethena (ENA) is $ 13.62M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

