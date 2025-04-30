ENS Logo

ENS Price(ENS)

USD

ENS (ENS) Live Price Chart

$17.76
$17.76$17.76
-4.15%(1D)

ENS Live Price Data & Information

The current price of ENS (ENS) today is 17.77 USD with a current market cap of $ 638.21M USD. ENS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ENS Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.30M USD
- ENS price change within the day is -4.15%
- It has a circulating supply of 35.91M USD

Get real-time price updates of the ENS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ENS price information.

ENS Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of ENS for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.769-4.15%
30 Days$ +2.03+12.89%
60 Days$ -3.21-15.31%
90 Days$ -15.63-46.80%
ENS Price Change Today

Today, ENS recorded a change of $ -0.769 (-4.15%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ENS 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +2.03 (+12.89%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ENS 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ENS saw a change of $ -3.21 (-15.31%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ENS 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -15.63 (-46.80%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ENS Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of ENS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 17.59
$ 17.59$ 17.59

$ 18.85
$ 18.85$ 18.85

$ 85.88
$ 85.88$ 85.88

-2.47%

-4.15%

+2.83%

ENS Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 638.21M
$ 638.21M$ 638.21M

$ 2.30M
$ 2.30M$ 2.30M

35.91M
35.91M 35.91M

What is ENS (ENS)

The Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain.

ENS is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ENS investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ENS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about ENS on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ENS buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ENS Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ENS, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ENS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ENS price prediction page.

ENS Price History

Tracing ENS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ENS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ENS price history page.

How to buy ENS (ENS)

Looking for how to buy ENS? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ENS on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ENS to Local Currencies

1 ENS to VND
467,617.55
1 ENS to AUD
A$27.7212
1 ENS to GBP
13.1498
1 ENS to EUR
15.4599
1 ENS to USD
$17.77
1 ENS to MYR
RM76.5887
1 ENS to TRY
683.6119
1 ENS to JPY
¥2,536.6675
1 ENS to RUB
1,443.9902
1 ENS to INR
1,503.1643
1 ENS to IDR
Rp296,166.5482
1 ENS to KRW
25,313.365
1 ENS to PHP
992.6322
1 ENS to EGP
￡E.902.1829
1 ENS to BRL
R$99.8674
1 ENS to CAD
C$24.5226
1 ENS to BDT
2,159.5881
1 ENS to NGN
28,477.4912
1 ENS to UAH
737.6327
1 ENS to VES
Bs1,528.22
1 ENS to PKR
Rs4,995.6801
1 ENS to KZT
9,075.4944
1 ENS to THB
฿593.518
1 ENS to TWD
NT$569.3508
1 ENS to AED
د.إ65.2159
1 ENS to CHF
Fr14.5714
1 ENS to HKD
HK$137.7175
1 ENS to MAD
.د.م164.0171
1 ENS to MXN
$348.1143

ENS Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ENS, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ENS Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ENS

Hot News

What is Trusta.AI (TA)? Complete Guide to Trusta.AI’s Revolutionary Identity Protocol

This article explores Trusta.AI’s core features, TA tokenomics, use cases, and its revolutionary vision that’s reshaping the identity landscape in the world of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

April 30, 2025

7 Years Strong: MEXC’s Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation

MEXC is celebrating its 7th year anniversary in 2025! Explore our journey together and explore MEXC!

April 29, 2025

From Vision to 36 Million Users: MEXC Celebrates 7 Years of Exponential Growth

MEXC witnessed impressive growth throughout 2024, with its global user base soaring to 36 million! Learn more now!

April 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

ENS
USD

1 ENS = 17.77 USD

Trade

ENSUSDT
$17.77
$17.77$17.77
-4.26%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee