Epic Chain Price(EPIC)

USD

Epic Chain (EPIC) Live Price Chart

$1.362
-0.58%(1D)

EPIC Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Epic Chain (EPIC) today is 1.362 USD with a current market cap of $ 30.30M USD. EPIC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Epic Chain Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 90.20K USD
- Epic Chain price change within the day is -0.58%
- It has a circulating supply of 22.25M USD

Get real-time price updates of the EPIC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate EPIC price information.

EPIC Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Epic Chain for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00795-0.58%
30 Days$ +0.063+4.84%
60 Days$ +0.862+172.40%
90 Days$ +0.862+172.40%
Epic Chain Price Change Today

Today, EPIC recorded a change of $ -0.00795 (-0.58%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Epic Chain 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.063 (+4.84%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Epic Chain 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, EPIC saw a change of $ +0.862 (+172.40%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Epic Chain 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.862 (+172.40%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

EPIC Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Epic Chain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 1.334
$ 1.383
$ 1.94
-0.73%

-0.58%

-4.16%

EPIC Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 30.30M
$ 90.20K
22.25M
What is Epic Chain (EPIC)

Epic Chain (EPIC) is a next-generation blockchain ecosystem evolving from Ethernity Chain (ERN) through a community-approved transition. With a 97.1% approval vote, the rebrand positions EPIC as a cutting-edge Layer 2 blockchain focused on integrating Real World Assets (RWAs) and entertainment. The EPIC token maintains the same supply and tokenomics as ERN while introducing expanded functionalities to drive ecosystem growth.

Epic Chain is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check EPIC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Epic Chain on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.



Epic Chain Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Epic Chain, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of EPIC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Epic Chain price prediction page.

Epic Chain Price History

Tracing EPIC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing EPIC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Epic Chain price history page.

How to buy Epic Chain (EPIC)

Looking for how to buy Epic Chain? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

EPIC to Local Currencies

1 EPIC to VND
35,841.03
1 EPIC to AUD
A$2.12472
1 EPIC to GBP
1.00788
1 EPIC to EUR
1.18494
1 EPIC to USD
$1.362
1 EPIC to MYR
RM5.87022
1 EPIC to TRY
52.39614
1 EPIC to JPY
¥194.4255
1 EPIC to RUB
110.67612
1 EPIC to INR
115.21158
1 EPIC to IDR
Rp22,699.99092
1 EPIC to KRW
1,940.169
1 EPIC to PHP
76.08132
1 EPIC to EGP
￡E.69.14874
1 EPIC to BRL
R$7.65444
1 EPIC to CAD
C$1.87956
1 EPIC to BDT
165.52386
1 EPIC to NGN
2,182.68672
1 EPIC to UAH
56.53662
1 EPIC to VES
Bs117.132
1 EPIC to PKR
Rs382.89906
1 EPIC to KZT
695.60064
1 EPIC to THB
฿45.4908
1 EPIC to TWD
NT$43.63848
1 EPIC to AED
د.إ4.99854
1 EPIC to CHF
Fr1.11684
1 EPIC to HKD
HK$10.5555
1 EPIC to MAD
.د.م12.57126
1 EPIC to MXN
$26.68158

Epic Chain Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Epic Chain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Epic Chain Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Epic Chain

