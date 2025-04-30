What is Epic Chain (EPIC)

Epic Chain (EPIC) is a next-generation blockchain ecosystem evolving from Ethernity Chain (ERN) through a community-approved transition. With a 97.1% approval vote, the rebrand positions EPIC as a cutting-edge Layer 2 blockchain focused on integrating Real World Assets (RWAs) and entertainment. The EPIC token maintains the same supply and tokenomics as ERN while introducing expanded functionalities to drive ecosystem growth.

Epic Chain Price Prediction

Epic Chain Price History

How to buy Epic Chain (EPIC)

EPIC to Local Currencies

Epic Chain Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Epic Chain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Epic Chain What is the price of Epic Chain (EPIC) today? The live price of Epic Chain (EPIC) is 1.362 USD . What is the market cap of Epic Chain (EPIC)? The current market cap of Epic Chain is $ 30.30M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of EPIC by its real-time market price of 1.362 USD . What is the circulating supply of Epic Chain (EPIC)? The current circulating supply of Epic Chain (EPIC) is 22.25M USD . What was the highest price of Epic Chain (EPIC)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of Epic Chain (EPIC) is 1.94 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Epic Chain (EPIC)? The 24-hour trading volume of Epic Chain (EPIC) is $ 90.20K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

