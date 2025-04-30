TEH EPIK DUCK Logo

TEH EPIK DUCK (EPIK) Live Price Chart

$0.00176
$0.00176$0.00176
+0.91%(1D)

EPIK Live Price Data & Information

The current price of TEH EPIK DUCK (EPIK) today is 0.001759 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. EPIK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key TEH EPIK DUCK Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 350.75K USD
- TEH EPIK DUCK price change within the day is +0.91%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD

Get real-time price updates of the EPIK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

EPIK Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of TEH EPIK DUCK for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00001587+0.91%
30 Days$ -0.000241-12.05%
60 Days$ -0.002698-60.54%
90 Days$ -0.007636-81.28%
TEH EPIK DUCK Price Change Today

Today, EPIK recorded a change of $ +0.00001587 (+0.91%), reflecting its latest market activity.

TEH EPIK DUCK 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000241 (-12.05%), showing the token's short-term performance.

TEH EPIK DUCK 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, EPIK saw a change of $ -0.002698 (-60.54%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

TEH EPIK DUCK 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.007636 (-81.28%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

EPIK Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of TEH EPIK DUCK: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.001652
$ 0.001652$ 0.001652

$ 0.001866
$ 0.001866$ 0.001866

$ 0.043943
$ 0.043943$ 0.043943

-1.18%

+0.91%

-26.56%

EPIK Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 350.75K
$ 350.75K$ 350.75K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is TEH EPIK DUCK (EPIK)

Memecoin created on a livestream by Mando (@rektmando) as a joke using pump.fun which ended up blowing up in popularity. The meme is related to a duck which was popular in gaming circles 15 years ago.

Memecoin created on a livestream by Mando (@rektmando) as a joke using pump.fun which ended up blowing up in popularity. The meme is related to a duck which was popular in gaming circles 15 years ago.

TEH EPIK DUCK is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check EPIK staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about TEH EPIK DUCK on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your TEH EPIK DUCK buying experience smooth and informed.

TEH EPIK DUCK Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as TEH EPIK DUCK, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of EPIK? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our TEH EPIK DUCK price prediction page.

TEH EPIK DUCK Price History

Tracing EPIK's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing EPIK's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our TEH EPIK DUCK price history page.

How to buy TEH EPIK DUCK (EPIK)

Looking for how to buy TEH EPIK DUCK? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase TEH EPIK DUCK on MEXC.

EPIK to Local Currencies

1 EPIK to VND
46.288085
1 EPIK to AUD
A$0.00274404
1 EPIK to GBP
0.00130166
1 EPIK to EUR
0.00153033
1 EPIK to USD
$0.001759
1 EPIK to MYR
RM0.00758129
1 EPIK to TRY
0.06766873
1 EPIK to JPY
¥0.25109725
1 EPIK to RUB
0.14293634
1 EPIK to INR
0.14879381
1 EPIK to IDR
Rp29.31665494
1 EPIK to KRW
2.5056955
1 EPIK to PHP
0.09825774
1 EPIK to EGP
￡E.0.08930443
1 EPIK to BRL
R$0.00988558
1 EPIK to CAD
C$0.00242742
1 EPIK to BDT
0.21377127
1 EPIK to NGN
2.81890304
1 EPIK to UAH
0.07301609
1 EPIK to VES
Bs0.151274
1 EPIK to PKR
Rs0.49450767
1 EPIK to KZT
0.89835648
1 EPIK to THB
฿0.0587506
1 EPIK to TWD
NT$0.05635836
1 EPIK to AED
د.إ0.00645553
1 EPIK to CHF
Fr0.00144238
1 EPIK to HKD
HK$0.01363225
1 EPIK to MAD
.د.م0.01623557
1 EPIK to MXN
$0.03445881

TEH EPIK DUCK Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of TEH EPIK DUCK, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official TEH EPIK DUCK Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About TEH EPIK DUCK

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

