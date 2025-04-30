Ethereum Classic Logo

Ethereum Classic (ETC) Live Price Chart

$16.62
$16.62$16.62
-2.69%(1D)

ETC Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Ethereum Classic (ETC) today is 16.6 USD with a current market cap of $ 2.52B USD. ETC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ethereum Classic Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.41M USD
- Ethereum Classic price change within the day is -2.69%
- It has a circulating supply of 151.72M USD

ETC Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Ethereum Classic for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.4594-2.69%
30 Days$ -0.05-0.31%
60 Days$ -2.43-12.77%
90 Days$ -9.87-37.29%
Ethereum Classic Price Change Today

Today, ETC recorded a change of $ -0.4594 (-2.69%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Ethereum Classic 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.05 (-0.31%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Ethereum Classic 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ETC saw a change of $ -2.43 (-12.77%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Ethereum Classic 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -9.87 (-37.29%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ETC Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Ethereum Classic: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 16.5
$ 16.5$ 16.5

$ 17.23
$ 17.23$ 17.23

$ 180
$ 180$ 180

-1.37%

-2.69%

-2.36%

ETC Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 2.52B
$ 2.52B$ 2.52B

$ 2.41M
$ 2.41M$ 2.41M

151.72M
151.72M 151.72M

What is Ethereum Classic (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a cryptocurrency and public blockchain. ETC specializes in interoperability with Defi and other blockchains, secure apps, smart contracts, and peer-to-peer transactions; ETC was launched in 2016 through a grassroots community-led effort to become a truly resilient and decentralized network.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ETC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Ethereum Classic on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Ethereum Classic Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ETC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Ethereum Classic price prediction page.

Ethereum Classic Price History

Tracing ETC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ETC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Ethereum Classic price history page.

How to buy Ethereum Classic (ETC)

ETC to Local Currencies

1 ETC to VND
436,829
1 ETC to AUD
A$25.896
1 ETC to GBP
12.284
1 ETC to EUR
14.442
1 ETC to USD
$16.6
1 ETC to MYR
RM71.546
1 ETC to TRY
638.602
1 ETC to JPY
¥2,369.65
1 ETC to RUB
1,348.916
1 ETC to INR
1,404.194
1 ETC to IDR
Rp276,666.556
1 ETC to KRW
23,646.7
1 ETC to PHP
927.276
1 ETC to EGP
￡E.842.782
1 ETC to BRL
R$93.292
1 ETC to CAD
C$22.908
1 ETC to BDT
2,017.398
1 ETC to NGN
26,602.496
1 ETC to UAH
689.066
1 ETC to VES
Bs1,427.6
1 ETC to PKR
Rs4,666.758
1 ETC to KZT
8,477.952
1 ETC to THB
฿554.44
1 ETC to TWD
NT$531.864
1 ETC to AED
د.إ60.922
1 ETC to CHF
Fr13.612
1 ETC to HKD
HK$128.65
1 ETC to MAD
.د.م153.218
1 ETC to MXN
$325.194

Ethereum Classic Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Ethereum Classic, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Ethereum Classic Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ethereum Classic

