What is Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum is a decentralized platform that runs smart contracts: applications that run exactly as programmed without any possibility of downtime, censorship, fraud or third party interference.

Ethereum is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Ethereum investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check ETH staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Ethereum on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Ethereum buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Ethereum Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ETH? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Ethereum price prediction page.

Ethereum Price History

Tracing ETH's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ETH's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Ethereum price history page.

How to buy Ethereum (ETH)

Looking for how to buy Ethereum? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Ethereum on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ETH to Local Currencies

1 ETH to VND ₫ 46,403,871 1 ETH to AUD A$ 2,750.904 1 ETH to GBP ￡ 1,304.916 1 ETH to EUR € 1,551.792 1 ETH to USD $ 1,763.4 1 ETH to MYR RM 7,600.254 1 ETH to TRY ₺ 67,855.632 1 ETH to JPY ¥ 251,549.01 1 ETH to RUB ₽ 144,598.8 1 ETH to INR ₹ 149,183.64 1 ETH to IDR Rp 29,389,988.244 1 ETH to KRW ₩ 2,511,963.3 1 ETH to PHP ₱ 98,344.818 1 ETH to EGP ￡E. 89,615.988 1 ETH to BRL R$ 10,016.112 1 ETH to CAD C$ 2,433.492 1 ETH to BDT ৳ 214,306.002 1 ETH to NGN ₦ 2,825,954.304 1 ETH to UAH ₴ 73,198.734 1 ETH to VES Bs 151,652.4 1 ETH to PKR Rs 495,744.642 1 ETH to KZT ₸ 900,603.648 1 ETH to THB ฿ 58,862.292 1 ETH to TWD NT$ 56,481.702 1 ETH to AED د.إ 6,471.678 1 ETH to CHF Fr 1,445.988 1 ETH to HKD HK$ 13,666.35 1 ETH to MAD .د.م 16,329.084 1 ETH to MXN $ 34,580.274

Ethereum Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Ethereum, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ethereum What is the price of Ethereum (ETH) today? The live price of Ethereum (ETH) is 1,763.4 USD . What is the market cap of Ethereum (ETH)? The current market cap of Ethereum is $ 212.90B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ETH by its real-time market price of 1,763.4 USD . What is the circulating supply of Ethereum (ETH)? The current circulating supply of Ethereum (ETH) is 120.73M USD . What was the highest price of Ethereum (ETH)? As of 2025-05-01 , the highest price of Ethereum (ETH) is 4,865.4 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Ethereum (ETH)? The 24-hour trading volume of Ethereum (ETH) is $ 287.32M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is Trusta.AI (TA)? Complete Guide to Trusta.AI’s Revolutionary Identity Protocol This article explores Trusta.AI’s core features, TA tokenomics, use cases, and its revolutionary vision that’s reshaping the identity landscape in the world of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

7 Years Strong: MEXC’s Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation MEXC is celebrating its 7th year anniversary in 2025! Explore our journey together and explore MEXC!