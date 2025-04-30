Ether.Fi Foundation Logo

Ether.Fi Foundation Price(ETHFI)

USD

Ether.Fi Foundation (ETHFI) Live Price Chart

$0.574
$0.574
-0.94%(1D)

ETHFI Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Ether.Fi Foundation (ETHFI) today is 0.574 USD with a current market cap of $ 134.54M USD. ETHFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ether.Fi Foundation Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.75M USD
- Ether.Fi Foundation price change within the day is -0.94%
- It has a circulating supply of 234.39M USD

Get real-time price updates of the ETHFI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ETHFI price information.

ETHFI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Ether.Fi Foundation for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.005447-0.94%
30 Days$ -0.0029-0.51%
60 Days$ -0.3439-37.47%
90 Days$ -1.026-64.13%
Ether.Fi Foundation Price Change Today

Today, ETHFI recorded a change of $ -0.005447 (-0.94%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Ether.Fi Foundation 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0029 (-0.51%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Ether.Fi Foundation 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ETHFI saw a change of $ -0.3439 (-37.47%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Ether.Fi Foundation 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -1.026 (-64.13%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ETHFI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Ether.Fi Foundation: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.5637
$ 0.5637

$ 0.6178
$ 0.6178

$ 8.72
$ 8.72

+0.89%

-0.94%

+1.00%

ETHFI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 134.54M
$ 134.54M

$ 5.75M
$ 5.75M

234.39M
234.39M

What is Ether.Fi Foundation (ETHFI)

Ether.Fi is a fundamentally new staking protocol for Ethereum. Ether.Fi is the only staking protocol that allows participants to retain control of their keys while degating staking. Depositors receive eETH, our liquid staking token that is widely usable across Defi.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ETHFI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Ether.Fi Foundation on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Ether.Fi Foundation Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Ether.Fi Foundation, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ETHFI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Ether.Fi Foundation price prediction page.

Ether.Fi Foundation Price History

Tracing ETHFI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ETHFI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Ether.Fi Foundation price history page.

How to buy Ether.Fi Foundation (ETHFI)

ETHFI to Local Currencies

1 ETHFI to VND
15,104.81
1 ETHFI to AUD
A$0.89544
1 ETHFI to GBP
0.42476
1 ETHFI to EUR
0.50512
1 ETHFI to USD
$0.574
1 ETHFI to MYR
RM2.47394
1 ETHFI to TRY
22.08752
1 ETHFI to JPY
¥81.8811
1 ETHFI to RUB
47.068
1 ETHFI to INR
48.5604
1 ETHFI to IDR
Rp9,566.66284
1 ETHFI to KRW
817.663
1 ETHFI to PHP
32.01198
1 ETHFI to EGP
￡E.29.17068
1 ETHFI to BRL
R$3.26032
1 ETHFI to CAD
C$0.79212
1 ETHFI to BDT
69.75822
1 ETHFI to NGN
919.86944
1 ETHFI to UAH
23.82674
1 ETHFI to VES
Bs49.364
1 ETHFI to PKR
Rs161.36862
1 ETHFI to KZT
293.15328
1 ETHFI to THB
฿19.16012
1 ETHFI to TWD
NT$18.38522
1 ETHFI to AED
د.إ2.10658
1 ETHFI to CHF
Fr0.47068
1 ETHFI to HKD
HK$4.4485
1 ETHFI to MAD
.د.م5.31524
1 ETHFI to MXN
$11.25614

Ether.Fi Foundation Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Ether.Fi Foundation, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Ether.Fi Foundation Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ether.Fi Foundation

Disclaimer

$0.574
