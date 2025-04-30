What is EUR (EUR)

EUR is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your EUR investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check EUR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about EUR on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your EUR buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

EUR Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as EUR, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of EUR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our EUR price prediction page.

EUR Price History

Tracing EUR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing EUR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our EUR price history page.

How to buy EUR (EUR)

Looking for how to buy EUR? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase EUR on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

EUR to Local Currencies

1 EUR to VND ₫ 29,922.7865 1 EUR to AUD A$ 1.773876 1 EUR to GBP ￡ 0.841454 1 EUR to EUR € 0.989277 1 EUR to USD $ 1.1371 1 EUR to MYR RM 4.900901 1 EUR to TRY ₺ 43.744237 1 EUR to JPY ¥ 162.321025 1 EUR to RUB ₽ 92.400746 1 EUR to INR ₹ 96.187289 1 EUR to IDR Rp 18,951.659086 1 EUR to KRW ₩ 1,619.79895 1 EUR to PHP ₱ 63.518406 1 EUR to EGP ￡E. 57.730567 1 EUR to BRL R$ 6.390502 1 EUR to CAD C$ 1.569198 1 EUR to BDT ৳ 138.191763 1 EUR to NGN ₦ 1,822.270976 1 EUR to UAH ₴ 47.201021 1 EUR to VES Bs 97.7906 1 EUR to PKR Rs 319.672923 1 EUR to KZT ₸ 580.739712 1 EUR to THB ฿ 37.97914 1 EUR to TWD NT$ 36.432684 1 EUR to AED د.إ 4.173157 1 EUR to CHF Fr 0.932422 1 EUR to HKD HK$ 8.812525 1 EUR to MAD .د.م 10.495433 1 EUR to MXN $ 22.275789

EUR Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of EUR, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About EUR What is the price of EUR (EUR) today? The live price of EUR (EUR) is 1.1371 USD . What is the market cap of EUR (EUR)? The current market cap of EUR is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of EUR by its real-time market price of 1.1371 USD . What is the circulating supply of EUR (EUR)? The current circulating supply of EUR (EUR) is -- USD . What was the highest price of EUR (EUR)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of EUR (EUR) is 1.1568 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of EUR (EUR)? The 24-hour trading volume of EUR (EUR) is $ 662.82K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is Trusta.AI (TA)? Complete Guide to Trusta.AI’s Revolutionary Identity Protocol This article explores Trusta.AI’s core features, TA tokenomics, use cases, and its revolutionary vision that’s reshaping the identity landscape in the world of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

7 Years Strong: MEXC’s Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation MEXC is celebrating its 7th year anniversary in 2025! Explore our journey together and explore MEXC!