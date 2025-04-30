Eurite Logo

Eurite (EURI) Live Price Chart

$1.137
$1.137$1.137
-0.20%(1D)

EURI Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Eurite (EURI) today is 1.1369 USD with a current market cap of $ 44.36M USD. EURI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Eurite Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.75M USD
- Eurite price change within the day is -0.20%
- It has a circulating supply of 39.02M USD

Get real-time price updates of the EURI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate EURI price information.

EURI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Eurite for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.002279-0.20%
30 Days$ +0.0557+5.15%
60 Days$ +0.1+9.64%
90 Days$ +0.0935+8.96%
Eurite Price Change Today

Today, EURI recorded a change of $ -0.002279 (-0.20%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Eurite 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0557 (+5.15%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Eurite 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, EURI saw a change of $ +0.1 (+9.64%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Eurite 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0935 (+8.96%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

EURI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Eurite: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 1.1353
$ 1.1353$ 1.1353

$ 1.1411
$ 1.1411$ 1.1411

$ 1.1568
$ 1.1568$ 1.1568

-0.03%

-0.20%

-0.24%

EURI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 44.36M
$ 44.36M$ 44.36M

$ 1.75M
$ 1.75M$ 1.75M

39.02M
39.02M 39.02M

What is Eurite (EURI)

Eurite (EURI) is a 1:1 EUR-backed stablecoin regulated by the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) in the EEA.

Eurite is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Eurite investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check EURI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Eurite on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Eurite buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Eurite Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Eurite, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of EURI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Eurite price prediction page.

Eurite Price History

Tracing EURI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing EURI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Eurite price history page.

How to buy Eurite (EURI)

Looking for how to buy Eurite? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Eurite on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

EURI to Local Currencies

1 EURI to VND
29,917.5235
1 EURI to AUD
A$1.773564
1 EURI to GBP
0.841306
1 EURI to EUR
0.989103
1 EURI to USD
$1.1369
1 EURI to MYR
RM4.900039
1 EURI to TRY
43.736543
1 EURI to JPY
¥162.292475
1 EURI to RUB
92.384494
1 EURI to INR
96.170371
1 EURI to IDR
Rp18,948.325754
1 EURI to KRW
1,619.51405
1 EURI to PHP
63.507234
1 EURI to EGP
￡E.57.720413
1 EURI to BRL
R$6.389378
1 EURI to CAD
C$1.568922
1 EURI to BDT
138.167457
1 EURI to NGN
1,821.950464
1 EURI to UAH
47.192719
1 EURI to VES
Bs97.7734
1 EURI to PKR
Rs319.616697
1 EURI to KZT
580.637568
1 EURI to THB
฿37.97246
1 EURI to TWD
NT$36.426276
1 EURI to AED
د.إ4.172423
1 EURI to CHF
Fr0.932258
1 EURI to HKD
HK$8.810975
1 EURI to MAD
.د.م10.493587
1 EURI to MXN
$22.271871

Eurite Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Eurite, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Eurite Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Eurite

