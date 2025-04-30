What is Evadore (EVADORE)

Evadore is an Ethereum-based blockchain network project, which was created to minimize the carbon emissions in our world and to completely eliminate it in the sectors that have the opportunity, which keeps commercial activities in the background and was established to contribute to the ecological system in our world.

Evadore is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Evadore investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Evadore Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Evadore, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of EVADORE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Evadore price prediction page.

Evadore Price History

Tracing EVADORE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing EVADORE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Evadore price history page.

How to buy Evadore (EVADORE)

Looking for how to buy Evadore? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Evadore on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

1 EVADORE to VND ₫ 1.768368 1 EVADORE to AUD A$ 0.000104832 1 EVADORE to GBP ￡ 0.000049728 1 EVADORE to EUR € 0.000058464 1 EVADORE to USD $ 0.0000672 1 EVADORE to MYR RM 0.000289632 1 EVADORE to TRY ₺ 0.002585184 1 EVADORE to JPY ¥ 0.0095928 1 EVADORE to RUB ₽ 0.005460672 1 EVADORE to INR ₹ 0.005684448 1 EVADORE to IDR Rp 1.119999552 1 EVADORE to KRW ₩ 0.0957264 1 EVADORE to PHP ₱ 0.003753792 1 EVADORE to EGP ￡E. 0.003411744 1 EVADORE to BRL R$ 0.000377664 1 EVADORE to CAD C$ 0.000092736 1 EVADORE to BDT ৳ 0.008166816 1 EVADORE to NGN ₦ 0.107692032 1 EVADORE to UAH ₴ 0.002789472 1 EVADORE to VES Bs 0.0057792 1 EVADORE to PKR Rs 0.018891936 1 EVADORE to KZT ₸ 0.034320384 1 EVADORE to THB ฿ 0.00224448 1 EVADORE to TWD NT$ 0.002153088 1 EVADORE to AED د.إ 0.000246624 1 EVADORE to CHF Fr 0.000055104 1 EVADORE to HKD HK$ 0.0005208 1 EVADORE to MAD .د.م 0.000620256 1 EVADORE to MXN $ 0.001316448

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Evadore What is the price of Evadore (EVADORE) today? The live price of Evadore (EVADORE) is 0.0000672 USD . What is the market cap of Evadore (EVADORE)? The current market cap of Evadore is $ 11.68K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of EVADORE by its real-time market price of 0.0000672 USD . What is the circulating supply of Evadore (EVADORE)? The current circulating supply of Evadore (EVADORE) is 173.82M USD . What was the highest price of Evadore (EVADORE)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of Evadore (EVADORE) is 0.01499 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Evadore (EVADORE)? The 24-hour trading volume of Evadore (EVADORE) is $ 727.58 USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

