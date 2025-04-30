Medifakt Logo

Medifakt Price(FAKT)

USD

Medifakt (FAKT) Live Price Chart

$0.0004644
$0.0004644$0.0004644
+0.08%(1D)

FAKT Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Medifakt (FAKT) today is 0.0004644 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FAKT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Medifakt Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 43.94K USD
- Medifakt price change within the day is +0.08%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD

Get real-time price updates of the FAKT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FAKT price information.

FAKT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Medifakt for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.000000371+0.08%
30 Days$ -0.0001196-20.48%
60 Days$ -0.0001057-18.55%
90 Days$ -0.0001306-21.95%
Medifakt Price Change Today

Today, FAKT recorded a change of $ +0.000000371 (+0.08%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Medifakt 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0001196 (-20.48%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Medifakt 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FAKT saw a change of $ -0.0001057 (-18.55%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Medifakt 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0001306 (-21.95%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

FAKT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Medifakt: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.000459
$ 0.000459$ 0.000459

$ 0.000468
$ 0.000468$ 0.000468

$ 0.024
$ 0.024$ 0.024

+0.08%

+0.08%

+1.39%

FAKT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 43.94K
$ 43.94K$ 43.94K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Medifakt (FAKT)

Medifakt will use a combination of IoT + Blockchain + AI, the combination these technologies will enhance the security of the collected data through IoT devices and feeding them to a decentralized network built on Polkadot network. This will ensure the real world data collected through these medical devices will solve the transparency in healthcare costs in drug developemnt, payments and insurance premiums. Along with that medifakt will aim use advanced machine learning capabilities to support the patient healthcare outcomes and a more secured and compliant way.

Medifakt is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Medifakt investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check FAKT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Medifakt on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Medifakt buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Medifakt Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Medifakt, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FAKT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Medifakt price prediction page.

Medifakt Price History

Tracing FAKT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FAKT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Medifakt price history page.

How to buy Medifakt (FAKT)

Looking for how to buy Medifakt? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Medifakt on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FAKT to Local Currencies

1 FAKT to VND
12.220686
1 FAKT to AUD
A$0.000724464
1 FAKT to GBP
0.000343656
1 FAKT to EUR
0.000408672
1 FAKT to USD
$0.0004644
1 FAKT to MYR
RM0.002001564
1 FAKT to TRY
0.017870112
1 FAKT to JPY
¥0.06624666
1 FAKT to RUB
0.0380808
1 FAKT to INR
0.039297528
1 FAKT to IDR
Rp7.739996904
1 FAKT to KRW
0.6615378
1 FAKT to PHP
0.025899588
1 FAKT to EGP
￡E.0.023605452
1 FAKT to BRL
R$0.002637792
1 FAKT to CAD
C$0.000640872
1 FAKT to BDT
0.056438532
1 FAKT to NGN
0.744228864
1 FAKT to UAH
0.019277244
1 FAKT to VES
Bs0.0399384
1 FAKT to PKR
Rs0.130556772
1 FAKT to KZT
0.237178368
1 FAKT to THB
฿0.015501672
1 FAKT to TWD
NT$0.014874732
1 FAKT to AED
د.إ0.001704348
1 FAKT to CHF
Fr0.000380808
1 FAKT to HKD
HK$0.0035991
1 FAKT to MAD
.د.م0.004300344
1 FAKT to MXN
$0.009106884

Medifakt Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Medifakt, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Medifakt Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Medifakt

Hot News

What is Trusta.AI (TA)? Complete Guide to Trusta.AI’s Revolutionary Identity Protocol

This article explores Trusta.AI’s core features, TA tokenomics, use cases, and its revolutionary vision that’s reshaping the identity landscape in the world of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

April 30, 2025

7 Years Strong: MEXC’s Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation

MEXC is celebrating its 7th year anniversary in 2025! Explore our journey together and explore MEXC!

April 29, 2025

From Vision to 36 Million Users: MEXC Celebrates 7 Years of Exponential Growth

MEXC witnessed impressive growth throughout 2024, with its global user base soaring to 36 million! Learn more now!

April 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

FAKT
USD

1 FAKT = 0.0004644 USD

Trade

FAKTUSDT
$0.0004644
$0.0004644$0.0004644
+0.80%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee