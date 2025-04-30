What is Harvest Finance (FARM)

Harvest is described to automatically farm the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is the governance token for Harvest. It is claimed that FARM holders can vote on proposals for the FARM operational treasury and receive the 5% fee from Harvest operations.

Harvest Finance Price Prediction

Harvest Finance Price History

How to buy Harvest Finance (FARM)

FARM to Local Currencies

1 FARM to VND ₫ 810,238.85 1 FARM to AUD A$ 48.0324 1 FARM to GBP ￡ 22.7846 1 FARM to EUR € 26.7873 1 FARM to USD $ 30.79 1 FARM to MYR RM 132.7049 1 FARM to TRY ₺ 1,184.4913 1 FARM to JPY ¥ 4,395.2725 1 FARM to RUB ₽ 2,501.9954 1 FARM to INR ₹ 2,604.5261 1 FARM to IDR Rp 513,166.4614 1 FARM to KRW ₩ 43,860.355 1 FARM to PHP ₱ 1,719.9294 1 FARM to EGP ￡E. 1,563.2083 1 FARM to BRL R$ 173.0398 1 FARM to CAD C$ 42.4902 1 FARM to BDT ৳ 3,741.9087 1 FARM to NGN ₦ 49,342.8224 1 FARM to UAH ₴ 1,278.0929 1 FARM to VES Bs 2,647.94 1 FARM to PKR Rs 8,655.9927 1 FARM to KZT ₸ 15,725.0688 1 FARM to THB ฿ 1,028.386 1 FARM to TWD NT$ 986.5116 1 FARM to AED د.إ 112.9993 1 FARM to CHF Fr 25.2478 1 FARM to HKD HK$ 238.6225 1 FARM to MAD .د.م 284.1917 1 FARM to MXN $ 603.1761

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Harvest Finance What is the price of Harvest Finance (FARM) today? The live price of Harvest Finance (FARM) is 30.79 USD . What is the market cap of Harvest Finance (FARM)? The current market cap of Harvest Finance is $ 20.70M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FARM by its real-time market price of 30.79 USD . What is the circulating supply of Harvest Finance (FARM)? The current circulating supply of Harvest Finance (FARM) is 672.18K USD . What was the highest price of Harvest Finance (FARM)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of Harvest Finance (FARM) is 490.86 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Harvest Finance (FARM)? The 24-hour trading volume of Harvest Finance (FARM) is $ 172.13K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

