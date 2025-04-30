FARTCOIN Logo

$1.11342
$1.11342
-0.14%(1D)

FARTCOIN Live Price Data & Information

The current price of FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN) today is 1.11342 USD with a current market cap of $ 1.11B USD. FARTCOIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FARTCOIN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.98M USD
- FARTCOIN price change within the day is -0.14%
- It has a circulating supply of 1000.00M USD

Get real-time price updates of the FARTCOIN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FARTCOIN price information.

FARTCOIN Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of FARTCOIN for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.001561-0.13%
30 Days$ +0.69754+167.72%
60 Days$ +0.84111+308.87%
90 Days$ -0.11132-9.09%
FARTCOIN Price Change Today

Today, FARTCOIN recorded a change of $ -0.001561 (-0.13%), reflecting its latest market activity.

FARTCOIN 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.69754 (+167.72%), showing the token's short-term performance.

FARTCOIN 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FARTCOIN saw a change of $ +0.84111 (+308.87%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

FARTCOIN 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.11132 (-9.09%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

FARTCOIN Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of FARTCOIN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 1.08424
$ 1.08424

$ 1.165
$ 1.165

$ 2.74
$ 2.74

-4.02%

-0.13%

-4.28%

FARTCOIN Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.11B
$ 1.11B

$ 5.98M
$ 5.98M

1000.00M
1000.00M

What is FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN)

Fartcoin is a MEME token on the SOL chain.

FARTCOIN is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your FARTCOIN investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check FARTCOIN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about FARTCOIN on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your FARTCOIN buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

FARTCOIN Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as FARTCOIN, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FARTCOIN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our FARTCOIN price prediction page.

FARTCOIN Price History

Tracing FARTCOIN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FARTCOIN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our FARTCOIN price history page.

How to buy FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN)

Looking for how to buy FARTCOIN? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase FARTCOIN on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FARTCOIN to Local Currencies

1 FARTCOIN to VND
29,299.6473
1 FARTCOIN to AUD
A$1.7369352
1 FARTCOIN to GBP
0.8239308
1 FARTCOIN to EUR
0.9686754
1 FARTCOIN to USD
$1.11342
1 FARTCOIN to MYR
RM4.7988402
1 FARTCOIN to TRY
42.8332674
1 FARTCOIN to JPY
¥159.0075102
1 FARTCOIN to RUB
90.4987776
1 FARTCOIN to INR
94.1841978
1 FARTCOIN to IDR
Rp18,556.9925772
1 FARTCOIN to KRW
1,586.06679
1 FARTCOIN to PHP
62.1956412
1 FARTCOIN to EGP
￡E.56.5283334
1 FARTCOIN to BRL
R$6.2574204
1 FARTCOIN to CAD
C$1.5365196
1 FARTCOIN to BDT
135.3139326
1 FARTCOIN to NGN
1,784.3223552
1 FARTCOIN to UAH
46.2180642
1 FARTCOIN to VES
Bs95.75412
1 FARTCOIN to PKR
Rs313.0157646
1 FARTCOIN to KZT
568.6458624
1 FARTCOIN to THB
฿37.188228
1 FARTCOIN to TWD
NT$35.6739768
1 FARTCOIN to AED
د.إ4.0862514
1 FARTCOIN to CHF
Fr0.9130044
1 FARTCOIN to HKD
HK$8.629005
1 FARTCOIN to MAD
.د.م10.2768666
1 FARTCOIN to MXN
$21.8118978

FARTCOIN Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of FARTCOIN, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official FARTCOIN Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FARTCOIN

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

$1.11342
