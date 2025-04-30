Fractal Bitcoin Logo

Fractal Bitcoin (FB) Live Price Chart

$0.5613
$0.5613$0.5613
-1.49%(1D)

FB Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Fractal Bitcoin (FB) today is 0.5615 USD with a current market cap of $ 15.98M USD. FB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fractal Bitcoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 75.45K USD
- Fractal Bitcoin price change within the day is -1.49%
- It has a circulating supply of 28.45M USD

Get real-time price updates of the FB to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FB price information.

FB Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Fractal Bitcoin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00849-1.49%
30 Days$ -0.2326-29.30%
60 Days$ -0.5145-47.82%
90 Days$ -0.7945-58.60%
Fractal Bitcoin Price Change Today

Today, FB recorded a change of $ -0.00849 (-1.49%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Fractal Bitcoin 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.2326 (-29.30%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Fractal Bitcoin 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FB saw a change of $ -0.5145 (-47.82%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Fractal Bitcoin 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.7945 (-58.60%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

FB Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Fractal Bitcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.52
$ 0.52$ 0.52

$ 0.6
$ 0.6$ 0.6

$ 29.01
$ 29.01$ 29.01

-0.84%

-1.49%

-17.87%

FB Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 15.98M
$ 15.98M$ 15.98M

$ 75.45K
$ 75.45K$ 75.45K

28.45M
28.45M 28.45M

What is Fractal Bitcoin (FB)

Fractal Bitcoin is the only Bitcoin scaling solution that uses the Bitcoin Core code itself to recursively scale unlimited layers. It enables infinite scalability and seamless integration with Bitcoin, allowing it to support internet-scale applications while maintaining high consistency with Bitcoin's core principles.

Fractal Bitcoin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Fractal Bitcoin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check FB staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Fractal Bitcoin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Fractal Bitcoin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Fractal Bitcoin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Fractal Bitcoin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FB? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Fractal Bitcoin price prediction page.

Fractal Bitcoin Price History

Tracing FB's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FB's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Fractal Bitcoin price history page.

How to buy Fractal Bitcoin (FB)

Looking for how to buy Fractal Bitcoin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Fractal Bitcoin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FB to Local Currencies

1 FB to VND
14,775.8725
1 FB to AUD
A$0.87594
1 FB to GBP
0.41551
1 FB to EUR
0.488505
1 FB to USD
$0.5615
1 FB to MYR
RM2.420065
1 FB to TRY
21.600905
1 FB to JPY
¥80.187815
1 FB to RUB
45.63872
1 FB to INR
47.486055
1 FB to IDR
Rp9,358.32959
1 FB to KRW
799.85675
1 FB to PHP
31.36539
1 FB to EGP
￡E.28.51297
1 FB to BRL
R$3.15563
1 FB to CAD
C$0.77487
1 FB to BDT
68.239095
1 FB to NGN
899.83744
1 FB to UAH
23.307865
1 FB to VES
Bs48.289
1 FB to PKR
Rs157.854495
1 FB to KZT
286.76928
1 FB to THB
฿18.748485
1 FB to TWD
NT$17.99046
1 FB to AED
د.إ2.060705
1 FB to CHF
Fr0.46043
1 FB to HKD
HK$4.351625
1 FB to MAD
.د.م5.182645
1 FB to MXN
$10.999785

Fractal Bitcoin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Fractal Bitcoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Fractal Bitcoin Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Fractal Bitcoin

