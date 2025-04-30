What is Fractal Bitcoin (FB)

Fractal Bitcoin is the only Bitcoin scaling solution that uses the Bitcoin Core code itself to recursively scale unlimited layers. It enables infinite scalability and seamless integration with Bitcoin, allowing it to support internet-scale applications while maintaining high consistency with Bitcoin's core principles.

Fractal Bitcoin Price Prediction

Fractal Bitcoin Price History

Tracing FB's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FB's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Fractal Bitcoin price history page.

How to buy Fractal Bitcoin (FB)

FB to Local Currencies

Fractal Bitcoin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Fractal Bitcoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

What is the price of Fractal Bitcoin (FB) today? The live price of Fractal Bitcoin (FB) is 0.5615 USD . What is the market cap of Fractal Bitcoin (FB)? The current market cap of Fractal Bitcoin is $ 15.98M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FB by its real-time market price of 0.5615 USD . What is the circulating supply of Fractal Bitcoin (FB)? The current circulating supply of Fractal Bitcoin (FB) is 28.45M USD . What was the highest price of Fractal Bitcoin (FB)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of Fractal Bitcoin (FB) is 29.01 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Fractal Bitcoin (FB)? The 24-hour trading volume of Fractal Bitcoin (FB) is $ 75.45K USD .

