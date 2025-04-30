What is Fear NFTs (FEAR)

Fear NFTs is a blockchain-based horror games project founded by the creators of the famous Whack It series of bloody point and click casual idle games.

Fear NFTs is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Fear NFTs investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check FEAR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Fear NFTs on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Fear NFTs buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Fear NFTs Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Fear NFTs, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FEAR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Fear NFTs price prediction page.

Fear NFTs Price History

Tracing FEAR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FEAR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Fear NFTs price history page.

How to buy Fear NFTs (FEAR)

Looking for how to buy Fear NFTs? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Fear NFTs on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FEAR to Local Currencies

1 FEAR to VND ₫ 890.23645 1 FEAR to AUD A$ 0.0527748 1 FEAR to GBP ￡ 0.0250342 1 FEAR to EUR € 0.0294321 1 FEAR to USD $ 0.03383 1 FEAR to MYR RM 0.1458073 1 FEAR to TRY ₺ 1.3014401 1 FEAR to JPY ¥ 4.8312623 1 FEAR to RUB ₽ 2.7497024 1 FEAR to INR ₹ 2.8610031 1 FEAR to IDR Rp 563.8331078 1 FEAR to KRW ₩ 48.190835 1 FEAR to PHP ₱ 1.8897438 1 FEAR to EGP ￡E. 1.7178874 1 FEAR to BRL R$ 0.1901246 1 FEAR to CAD C$ 0.0466854 1 FEAR to BDT ৳ 4.1113599 1 FEAR to NGN ₦ 54.2146048 1 FEAR to UAH ₴ 1.4042833 1 FEAR to VES Bs 2.90938 1 FEAR to PKR Rs 9.5106279 1 FEAR to KZT ₸ 17.2776576 1 FEAR to THB ฿ 1.1295837 1 FEAR to TWD NT$ 1.0839132 1 FEAR to AED د.إ 0.1241561 1 FEAR to CHF Fr 0.0277406 1 FEAR to HKD HK$ 0.2621825 1 FEAR to MAD .د.م 0.3122509 1 FEAR to MXN $ 0.6627297

Fear NFTs Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Fear NFTs, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Fear NFTs What is the price of Fear NFTs (FEAR) today? The live price of Fear NFTs (FEAR) is 0.03383 USD . What is the market cap of Fear NFTs (FEAR)? The current market cap of Fear NFTs is $ 599.31K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FEAR by its real-time market price of 0.03383 USD . What is the circulating supply of Fear NFTs (FEAR)? The current circulating supply of Fear NFTs (FEAR) is 17.72M USD . What was the highest price of Fear NFTs (FEAR)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of Fear NFTs (FEAR) is 3.93825 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Fear NFTs (FEAR)? The 24-hour trading volume of Fear NFTs (FEAR) is $ 54.14K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is Trusta.AI (TA)? Complete Guide to Trusta.AI’s Revolutionary Identity Protocol This article explores Trusta.AI’s core features, TA tokenomics, use cases, and its revolutionary vision that’s reshaping the identity landscape in the world of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

7 Years Strong: MEXC’s Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation MEXC is celebrating its 7th year anniversary in 2025! Explore our journey together and explore MEXC!