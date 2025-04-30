What is Bonfida (FIDA)

As one of the earliest builders on Solana and one of many firsts for the ecosystem, Bonfida aspires to show what can be done on the strongest performing blockchain. Major product is the Solana Name Service.

Bonfida Price Prediction

Bonfida Price History

How to buy Bonfida (FIDA)

FIDA to Local Currencies

Bonfida Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Bonfida, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bonfida What is the price of Bonfida (FIDA) today? The live price of Bonfida (FIDA) is 0.08432 USD . What is the market cap of Bonfida (FIDA)? The current market cap of Bonfida is $ 83.55M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FIDA by its real-time market price of 0.08432 USD . What is the circulating supply of Bonfida (FIDA)? The current circulating supply of Bonfida (FIDA) is 990.91M USD . What was the highest price of Bonfida (FIDA)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of Bonfida (FIDA) is 1.8995 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Bonfida (FIDA)? The 24-hour trading volume of Bonfida (FIDA) is $ 3.08M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

