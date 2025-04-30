What is FIO Protocol (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a blockchain protocol that aims to enable a better way of sending/receiving coins and tokens. The FIO token is the native utility token of the project’s blockchain infrastructure, FIO Chain, and is used for transaction gas fees and on-chain governance.

FIO Protocol is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your FIO Protocol investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check FIO staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about FIO Protocol on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your FIO Protocol buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

FIO Protocol Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as FIO Protocol, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FIO? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our FIO Protocol price prediction page.

FIO Protocol Price History

Tracing FIO's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FIO's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our FIO Protocol price history page.

How to buy FIO Protocol (FIO)

Looking for how to buy FIO Protocol? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase FIO Protocol on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FIO to Local Currencies

1 FIO to VND ₫ 478.933 1 FIO to AUD A$ 0.028392 1 FIO to GBP ￡ 0.013468 1 FIO to EUR € 0.015834 1 FIO to USD $ 0.0182 1 FIO to MYR RM 0.078442 1 FIO to TRY ₺ 0.700154 1 FIO to JPY ¥ 2.599142 1 FIO to RUB ₽ 1.479296 1 FIO to INR ₹ 1.539174 1 FIO to IDR Rp 303.333212 1 FIO to KRW ₩ 25.9259 1 FIO to PHP ₱ 1.016652 1 FIO to EGP ￡E. 0.924196 1 FIO to BRL R$ 0.102284 1 FIO to CAD C$ 0.025116 1 FIO to BDT ৳ 2.211846 1 FIO to NGN ₦ 29.166592 1 FIO to UAH ₴ 0.755482 1 FIO to VES Bs 1.5652 1 FIO to PKR Rs 5.116566 1 FIO to KZT ₸ 9.295104 1 FIO to THB ฿ 0.607698 1 FIO to TWD NT$ 0.583128 1 FIO to AED د.إ 0.066794 1 FIO to CHF Fr 0.014924 1 FIO to HKD HK$ 0.14105 1 FIO to MAD .د.م 0.167986 1 FIO to MXN $ 0.356538

FIO Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of FIO Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FIO Protocol What is the price of FIO Protocol (FIO) today? The live price of FIO Protocol (FIO) is 0.0182 USD . What is the market cap of FIO Protocol (FIO)? The current market cap of FIO Protocol is $ 14.73M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FIO by its real-time market price of 0.0182 USD . What is the circulating supply of FIO Protocol (FIO)? The current circulating supply of FIO Protocol (FIO) is 809.39M USD . What was the highest price of FIO Protocol (FIO)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of FIO Protocol (FIO) is 0.1288 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of FIO Protocol (FIO)? The 24-hour trading volume of FIO Protocol (FIO) is $ 810.08K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is Trusta.AI (TA)? Complete Guide to Trusta.AI’s Revolutionary Identity Protocol This article explores Trusta.AI’s core features, TA tokenomics, use cases, and its revolutionary vision that’s reshaping the identity landscape in the world of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

7 Years Strong: MEXC’s Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation MEXC is celebrating its 7th year anniversary in 2025! Explore our journey together and explore MEXC!