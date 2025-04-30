What is Flamingo (FLM)

Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. The FLM token is the governance token of Flamingo. FLM holders can vote for changes in platform parameters, issuance of new FLM tokens, etc.

Flamingo Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Flamingo, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FLM? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Flamingo price prediction page.

Flamingo Price History

Tracing FLM's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FLM's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Flamingo price history page.

How to buy Flamingo (FLM)

FLM to Local Currencies

Flamingo Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Flamingo, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Flamingo What is the price of Flamingo (FLM) today? The live price of Flamingo (FLM) is 0.03989 USD . What is the market cap of Flamingo (FLM)? The current market cap of Flamingo is $ 21.67M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FLM by its real-time market price of 0.03989 USD . What is the circulating supply of Flamingo (FLM)? The current circulating supply of Flamingo (FLM) is 543.35M USD . What was the highest price of Flamingo (FLM)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of Flamingo (FLM) is 4.99 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Flamingo (FLM)? The 24-hour trading volume of Flamingo (FLM) is $ 5.74M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

