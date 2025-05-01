Join MEXC Today
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee
FLOW Price(FLOW)
The current price of FLOW (FLOW) today is 0.3969 USD with a current market cap of $ 626.49M USD. FLOW to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FLOW Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 585.13K USD
- FLOW price change within the day is +0.53%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.58B USD
Get real-time price updates of the FLOW to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FLOW price information.
Track the price changes of FLOW for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.002092
|+0.53%
|30 Days
|$ +0.016
|+4.20%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0736
|-15.65%
|90 Days
|$ -0.2546
|-39.08%
Today, FLOW recorded a change of $ +0.002092 (+0.53%), reflecting its latest market activity.FLOW 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.016 (+4.20%), showing the token's short-term performance.FLOW 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, FLOW saw a change of $ -0.0736 (-15.65%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.FLOW 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.2546 (-39.08%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of FLOW: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.68%
+0.53%
-0.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.
FLOW is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your FLOW investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check FLOW staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about FLOW on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your FLOW buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as FLOW, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FLOW? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our FLOW price prediction page.
Tracing FLOW's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FLOW's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our FLOW price history page.
Looking for how to buy FLOW? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase FLOW on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 FLOW to VND
₫10,444.4235
|1 FLOW to AUD
A$0.619164
|1 FLOW to GBP
￡0.293706
|1 FLOW to EUR
€0.349272
|1 FLOW to USD
$0.3969
|1 FLOW to MYR
RM1.710639
|1 FLOW to TRY
₺15.268743
|1 FLOW to JPY
¥56.617785
|1 FLOW to RUB
₽32.5458
|1 FLOW to INR
₹33.57774
|1 FLOW to IDR
Rp6,614.997354
|1 FLOW to KRW
₩565.38405
|1 FLOW to PHP
₱22.135113
|1 FLOW to EGP
￡E.20.174427
|1 FLOW to BRL
R$2.254392
|1 FLOW to CAD
C$0.547722
|1 FLOW to BDT
৳48.235257
|1 FLOW to NGN
₦636.056064
|1 FLOW to UAH
₴16.475319
|1 FLOW to VES
Bs34.1334
|1 FLOW to PKR
Rs111.580497
|1 FLOW to KZT
₸202.704768
|1 FLOW to THB
฿13.248522
|1 FLOW to TWD
NT$12.712707
|1 FLOW to AED
د.إ1.456623
|1 FLOW to CHF
Fr0.325458
|1 FLOW to HKD
HK$3.075975
|1 FLOW to MAD
.د.م3.675294
|1 FLOW to MXN
$7.783209
For a more in-depth understanding of FLOW, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee