What is Instadapp (FLUID)

Instadapp platform is a full-feature platform for both users and developers to leverage the full potential of DeFi. The Instadapp protocol ('DSL') acts as the middleware that aggregates multiple DeFi protocols into one upgradable smart contract layer. This structure allows Instadapp to access the full potential of Decentralized Finance.

Instadapp is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Instadapp investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check FLUID staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Instadapp on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Instadapp buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Instadapp Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Instadapp, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FLUID? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Instadapp price prediction page.

Instadapp Price History

Tracing FLUID's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FLUID's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Instadapp price history page.

How to buy Instadapp (FLUID)

Looking for how to buy Instadapp? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Instadapp on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FLUID to Local Currencies

1 FLUID to VND ₫ 110,165.116 1 FLUID to AUD A$ 6.530784 1 FLUID to GBP ￡ 3.097936 1 FLUID to EUR € 3.642168 1 FLUID to USD $ 4.1864 1 FLUID to MYR RM 18.043384 1 FLUID to TRY ₺ 161.050808 1 FLUID to JPY ¥ 597.859784 1 FLUID to RUB ₽ 340.270592 1 FLUID to INR ₹ 354.043848 1 FLUID to IDR Rp 69,773.305424 1 FLUID to KRW ₩ 5,963.5268 1 FLUID to PHP ₱ 233.852304 1 FLUID to EGP ￡E. 212.585392 1 FLUID to BRL R$ 23.527568 1 FLUID to CAD C$ 5.777232 1 FLUID to BDT ৳ 508.773192 1 FLUID to NGN ₦ 6,708.957184 1 FLUID to UAH ₴ 173.777464 1 FLUID to VES Bs 360.0304 1 FLUID to PKR Rs 1,176.922632 1 FLUID to KZT ₸ 2,138.078208 1 FLUID to THB ฿ 139.783896 1 FLUID to TWD NT$ 134.132256 1 FLUID to AED د.إ 15.364088 1 FLUID to CHF Fr 3.432848 1 FLUID to HKD HK$ 32.4446 1 FLUID to MAD .د.م 38.640472 1 FLUID to MXN $ 82.011576

Instadapp Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Instadapp, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Instadapp What is the price of Instadapp (FLUID) today? The live price of Instadapp (FLUID) is 4.1864 USD . What is the market cap of Instadapp (FLUID)? The current market cap of Instadapp is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FLUID by its real-time market price of 4.1864 USD . What is the circulating supply of Instadapp (FLUID)? The current circulating supply of Instadapp (FLUID) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Instadapp (FLUID)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of Instadapp (FLUID) is 90 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Instadapp (FLUID)? The 24-hour trading volume of Instadapp (FLUID) is $ 7.36K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is Trusta.AI (TA)? Complete Guide to Trusta.AI’s Revolutionary Identity Protocol This article explores Trusta.AI’s core features, TA tokenomics, use cases, and its revolutionary vision that’s reshaping the identity landscape in the world of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

7 Years Strong: MEXC’s Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation MEXC is celebrating its 7th year anniversary in 2025! Explore our journey together and explore MEXC!