FusedNFurious Price(FNFS)
The current price of FusedNFurious (FNFS) today is 0.000000256 USD with a current market cap of -- USD. FNFS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FusedNFurious Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.27K USD
- FusedNFurious price change within the day is -5.44%
- It has a circulating supply of -- USD
Track the price changes of FusedNFurious for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00000001599
|-5.43%
|30 Days
|$ -0.000002244
|-89.76%
|60 Days
|$ -0.000002244
|-89.76%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000002244
|-89.76%
Today, FNFS recorded a change of $ -0.00000001599 (-5.43%), reflecting its latest market activity.FusedNFurious 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000002244 (-89.76%), showing the token's short-term performance.FusedNFurious 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, FNFS saw a change of $ -0.000002244 (-89.76%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.FusedNFurious 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000002244 (-89.76%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of FusedNFurious: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-11.42%
-5.43%
-89.76%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Fused 'N' Furious (FNFS) is a high-speed mobile racing game that challenges players to navigate a dynamic four-lane road. By swiping to change lanes and managing their speed, players must avoid obstacles and aim for the highest score.
|1 FNFS to VND
₫0.00673664
|1 FNFS to AUD
A$0.00000039936
|1 FNFS to GBP
￡0.00000018944
|1 FNFS to EUR
€0.00000022528
|1 FNFS to USD
$0.000000256
|1 FNFS to MYR
RM0.00000110336
|1 FNFS to TRY
₺0.00000984832
|1 FNFS to JPY
¥0.0000365184
|1 FNFS to RUB
₽0.000020992
|1 FNFS to INR
₹0.0000216576
|1 FNFS to IDR
Rp0.00426666496
|1 FNFS to KRW
₩0.000364672
|1 FNFS to PHP
₱0.00001427712
|1 FNFS to EGP
￡E.0.00001301248
|1 FNFS to BRL
R$0.00000145408
|1 FNFS to CAD
C$0.00000035328
|1 FNFS to BDT
৳0.00003111168
|1 FNFS to NGN
₦0.00041025536
|1 FNFS to UAH
₴0.00001062656
|1 FNFS to VES
Bs0.000022016
|1 FNFS to PKR
Rs0.00007196928
|1 FNFS to KZT
₸0.00013074432
|1 FNFS to THB
฿0.00000854528
|1 FNFS to TWD
NT$0.00000819968
|1 FNFS to AED
د.إ0.00000093952
|1 FNFS to CHF
Fr0.00000020992
|1 FNFS to HKD
HK$0.000001984
|1 FNFS to MAD
.د.م0.00000237056
|1 FNFS to MXN
$0.00000502016
