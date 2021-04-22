Join MEXC Today
AmpleforthGovernance Price(FORTH)
The current price of AmpleforthGovernance (FORTH) today is 2.803 USD with a current market cap of $ 40.20M USD. FORTH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AmpleforthGovernance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 345.29K USD
- AmpleforthGovernance price change within the day is +2.14%
- It has a circulating supply of 14.34M USD
Get real-time price updates of the FORTH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
Track the price changes of AmpleforthGovernance for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.05877
|+2.14%
|30 Days
|$ +0.413
|+17.28%
|60 Days
|$ -0.413
|-12.85%
|90 Days
|$ -1.537
|-35.42%
Today, FORTH recorded a change of $ +0.05877 (+2.14%), reflecting its latest market activity.AmpleforthGovernance 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.413 (+17.28%), showing the token's short-term performance.AmpleforthGovernance 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, FORTH saw a change of $ -0.413 (-12.85%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.AmpleforthGovernance 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -1.537 (-35.42%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of AmpleforthGovernance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.15%
+2.14%
+10.92%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Forth is a new governance token that completes the Ample ecosystem by putting control of the protocol in the hands of the community. Using the Forth token, holders will be able to vote on changes to the protocol. Together, $AMPL + $FORTH mark a major milestone in the protocol’s journey towards becoming fully decentralized.
For a more in-depth understanding of AmpleforthGovernance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
