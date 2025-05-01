Join MEXC Today
Fruits Price(FRTS)
The current price of Fruits (FRTS) today is 0.000006998 USD with a current market cap of $ 147.43K USD. FRTS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fruits Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.20K USD
- Fruits price change within the day is +0.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 21.07B USD
Get real-time price updates of the FRTS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FRTS price information.
Track the price changes of Fruits for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0000000035
|+0.05%
|30 Days
|$ -0.000000035
|-0.50%
|60 Days
|$ -0.000004152
|-37.24%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000004669
|-40.02%
Today, FRTS recorded a change of $ +0.0000000035 (+0.05%), reflecting its latest market activity.Fruits 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000000035 (-0.50%), showing the token's short-term performance.Fruits 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, FRTS saw a change of $ -0.000004152 (-37.24%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Fruits 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000004669 (-40.02%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Fruits: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.02%
+0.05%
+0.79%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Fruits Eco-Blockchain Project uses a PoC (Proof-of-Capacity) algorithm to create an eco-friendly and sustainable economy that is open to everyone. It performs a sustainable economic cycle with extremely low power consumption, high security, and no transaction fees. Our economic cycle created by such PoC provides a unique blockchain economy that aims to revitalize global charity.
Fruits is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Fruits investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check FRTS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Fruits on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Fruits buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Fruits, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FRTS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Fruits price prediction page.
Tracing FRTS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FRTS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Fruits price history page.
Looking for how to buy Fruits? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Fruits on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 FRTS to VND
₫0.18415237
|1 FRTS to AUD
A$0.00001091688
|1 FRTS to GBP
￡0.00000517852
|1 FRTS to EUR
€0.00000615824
|1 FRTS to USD
$0.000006998
|1 FRTS to MYR
RM0.00003016138
|1 FRTS to TRY
₺0.00026921306
|1 FRTS to JPY
¥0.0009982647
|1 FRTS to RUB
₽0.000573836
|1 FRTS to INR
₹0.0005920308
|1 FRTS to IDR
Rp0.11663328668
|1 FRTS to KRW
₩0.009968651
|1 FRTS to PHP
₱0.00039027846
|1 FRTS to EGP
￡E.0.00035563836
|1 FRTS to BRL
R$0.00003974864
|1 FRTS to CAD
C$0.00000965724
|1 FRTS to BDT
৳0.00085046694
|1 FRTS to NGN
₦0.01121471488
|1 FRTS to UAH
₴0.00029048698
|1 FRTS to VES
Bs0.000601828
|1 FRTS to PKR
Rs0.00196734774
|1 FRTS to KZT
₸0.00357401856
|1 FRTS to THB
฿0.00023352326
|1 FRTS to TWD
NT$0.00022414594
|1 FRTS to AED
د.إ0.00002568266
|1 FRTS to CHF
Fr0.00000573836
|1 FRTS to HKD
HK$0.0000542345
|1 FRTS to MAD
.د.م0.00006480148
|1 FRTS to MXN
$0.0001371608
For a more in-depth understanding of Fruits, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
