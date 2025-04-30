What is Fusion (FSN)

Fusion Foundation is a non-profit organization building the next generation infrastructure for decentralized global finance. By providing innovative companies and developers with the open source technology they need to build peer-to-peer time and value-based applications, the world will enjoy financial transactions that are more accessible, efficient and transparent than previously possible. Fusion’s seasoned team of industry veterans led by Founder and CEO DJ Qian, a blockchain pioneer who previously launched two top 20 global blockchain projects (VeChain and QTUM), is working to collaborate with financial institutions, cryptocurrency companies, businesses, peer-to-peer lenders, third-party app developers, academia, and the broader blockchain community. By providing the foundation that enables different cryptocurrency tokens, digital assets, off-chain values, and data-sources to be created and exchanged between the Fusion blockchain, other blockchains and financial systems, Fusion is moving ever closer to a globally accessible system for the free exchange of values. Visit www.fusion.org to learn more about Fusion and its partnership program.

Fusion Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Fusion, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FSN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Fusion price prediction page.

Fusion Price History

Tracing FSN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FSN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Fusion price history page.

FSN to Local Currencies

Fusion Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Fusion, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Fusion What is the price of Fusion (FSN) today? The live price of Fusion (FSN) is 0.01438 USD . What is the market cap of Fusion (FSN)? The current market cap of Fusion is $ 1.12M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FSN by its real-time market price of 0.01438 USD . What is the circulating supply of Fusion (FSN)? The current circulating supply of Fusion (FSN) is 77.89M USD . What was the highest price of Fusion (FSN)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of Fusion (FSN) is 2.7584 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Fusion (FSN)? The 24-hour trading volume of Fusion (FSN) is $ 54.49K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

