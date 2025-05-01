Join MEXC Today
Fasttoken Price(FTN)
The current price of Fasttoken (FTN) today is 4.28323 USD with a current market cap of $ 1.87B USD. FTN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fasttoken Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 25.78K USD
- Fasttoken price change within the day is +0.12%
- It has a circulating supply of 436.26M USD
Get real-time price updates of the FTN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FTN price information.
Track the price changes of Fasttoken for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0051337
|+0.12%
|30 Days
|$ +0.26169
|+6.50%
|60 Days
|$ +0.32042
|+8.08%
|90 Days
|$ +0.38251
|+9.80%
Today, FTN recorded a change of $ +0.0051337 (+0.12%), reflecting its latest market activity.Fasttoken 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.26169 (+6.50%), showing the token's short-term performance.Fasttoken 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, FTN saw a change of $ +0.32042 (+8.08%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Fasttoken 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.38251 (+9.80%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Fasttoken: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.12%
+0.12%
+1.29%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FTN is the official cryptocurrency of Fastex ecosystem and the native token of the Fastex Chain developed and curated by leading tech giant SoftConstruct. With SoftConstruct's vast network, over 1 million active users, and 700 partners all over the globe, FTN will have numerous real-world use cases from day 1 implying high organic growth.
Fasttoken is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Fasttoken investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check FTN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Fasttoken on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Fasttoken buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Fasttoken, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FTN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Fasttoken price prediction page.
Tracing FTN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FTN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Fasttoken price history page.
Looking for how to buy Fasttoken? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Fasttoken on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 FTN to VND
₫112,713.19745
|1 FTN to AUD
A$6.6818388
|1 FTN to GBP
￡3.1695902
|1 FTN to EUR
€3.7692424
|1 FTN to USD
$4.28323
|1 FTN to MYR
RM18.4607213
|1 FTN to TRY
₺164.7758581
|1 FTN to JPY
¥611.0027595
|1 FTN to RUB
₽351.22486
|1 FTN to INR
₹362.361258
|1 FTN to IDR
Rp71,387.1381118
|1 FTN to KRW
₩6,101.461135
|1 FTN to PHP
₱238.8757371
|1 FTN to EGP
￡E.217.6737486
|1 FTN to BRL
R$24.3287464
|1 FTN to CAD
C$5.9108574
|1 FTN to BDT
৳520.5409419
|1 FTN to NGN
₦6,864.1330688
|1 FTN to UAH
₴177.7968773
|1 FTN to VES
Bs368.35778
|1 FTN to PKR
Rs1,204.1444499
|1 FTN to KZT
₸2,187.5312256
|1 FTN to THB
฿142.9313851
|1 FTN to TWD
NT$137.1918569
|1 FTN to AED
د.إ15.7194541
|1 FTN to CHF
Fr3.5122486
|1 FTN to HKD
HK$33.1950325
|1 FTN to MAD
.د.م39.6627098
|1 FTN to MXN
$83.951308
For a more in-depth understanding of Fasttoken, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions.
