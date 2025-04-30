What is Fuel (FUEL)

Fuel Network is a state minimized and parallel high throughput layer-2 (L2) blockchain for Ethereum. The Fuel stack is built from the ground up, leveraging the power of a new virtual machine (the FuelVM) in tandem with an unspent transaction output model (UTXOs) and a shared sequencing architecture to deliver incredible performance without compromising verifiability or decentralization.

Fuel Price Prediction

Fuel Price History

How to buy Fuel (FUEL)

FUEL to Local Currencies

Fuel Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Fuel, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Fuel What is the price of Fuel (FUEL) today? The live price of Fuel (FUEL) is 0.01142 USD . What is the market cap of Fuel (FUEL)? The current market cap of Fuel is $ 53.50M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FUEL by its real-time market price of 0.01142 USD . What is the circulating supply of Fuel (FUEL)? The current circulating supply of Fuel (FUEL) is 4.69B USD . What was the highest price of Fuel (FUEL)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of Fuel (FUEL) is 0.2 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Fuel (FUEL)? The 24-hour trading volume of Fuel (FUEL) is $ 22.05K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

