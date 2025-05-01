Join MEXC Today
FUNToken Price(FUN)
The current price of FUNToken (FUN) today is 0.005524 USD with a current market cap of $ 59.90M USD. FUN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FUNToken Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 882.47K USD
- FUNToken price change within the day is -0.28%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.84B USD
Get real-time price updates of the FUN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
Track the price changes of FUNToken for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00001551
|-0.27%
|30 Days
|$ +0.000999
|+22.07%
|60 Days
|$ +0.00301
|+119.72%
|90 Days
|$ +0.001949
|+54.51%
Today, FUN recorded a change of $ -0.00001551 (-0.27%), reflecting its latest market activity.FUNToken 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000999 (+22.07%), showing the token's short-term performance.FUNToken 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, FUN saw a change of $ +0.00301 (+119.72%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.FUNToken 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.001949 (+54.51%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of FUNToken: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.14%
-0.27%
-12.97%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Based on the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains, FUNToken was created as a fast, transparent, and truly fair transactional solution for iGaming ecosystems and players.
Based on the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains, FUNToken was created as a fast, transparent, and truly fair transactional solution for iGaming ecosystems and players.

FUNToken is available on MEXC. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check FUN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about FUNToken on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your FUNToken buying experience smooth and informed.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as FUNToken, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FUN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our FUNToken price prediction page.
Tracing FUN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FUN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our FUNToken price history page.
Looking for how to buy FUNToken? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase FUNToken on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 FUN to VND
₫145.36406
|1 FUN to AUD
A$0.00861744
|1 FUN to GBP
￡0.00408776
|1 FUN to EUR
€0.00480588
|1 FUN to USD
$0.005524
|1 FUN to MYR
RM0.02380844
|1 FUN to TRY
₺0.21250828
|1 FUN to JPY
¥0.7879986
|1 FUN to RUB
₽0.452968
|1 FUN to INR
₹0.4673304
|1 FUN to IDR
Rp92.06662984
|1 FUN to KRW
₩7.868938
|1 FUN to PHP
₱0.30807348
|1 FUN to EGP
￡E.0.28072968
|1 FUN to BRL
R$0.03137632
|1 FUN to CAD
C$0.00762312
|1 FUN to BDT
৳0.67133172
|1 FUN to NGN
₦8.85254144
|1 FUN to UAH
₴0.22930124
|1 FUN to VES
Bs0.475064
|1 FUN to PKR
Rs1.55296212
|1 FUN to KZT
₸2.82121728
|1 FUN to THB
฿0.18433588
|1 FUN to TWD
NT$0.17693372
|1 FUN to AED
د.إ0.02027308
|1 FUN to CHF
Fr0.00452968
|1 FUN to HKD
HK$0.042811
|1 FUN to MAD
.د.م0.05115224
|1 FUN to MXN
$0.1082704
For a more in-depth understanding of FUNToken, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
