Join MEXC Today
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee
FUND Price(FUND)
The current price of FUND (FUND) today is 0.036 USD with a current market cap of -- USD. FUND to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FUND Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.70K USD
- FUND price change within the day is +29.40%
- It has a circulating supply of -- USD
Get real-time price updates of the FUND to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FUND price information.
Track the price changes of FUND for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0081793
|+29.40%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0037
|+11.45%
|60 Days
|$ +0.00412
|+12.92%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00674
|+23.03%
Today, FUND recorded a change of $ +0.0081793 (+29.40%), reflecting its latest market activity.FUND 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0037 (+11.45%), showing the token's short-term performance.FUND 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, FUND saw a change of $ +0.00412 (+12.92%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.FUND 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00674 (+23.03%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of FUND: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+29.40%
+29.40%
-19.07%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Native token fueling the Unification ecosystem. FUND empowers Beacons, WRKChains, and UNODE (deploying 2023). Unification $FUND is a hybrid blockchain that allows deployment of WRKChains. xFUND’s supply starts at 0. It’s purpose is to enable off-chain governance for the entire Unification ecosystem and power a suite of products, including Oracle of Oracles.
FUND is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your FUND investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check FUND staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about FUND on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your FUND buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as FUND, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FUND? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our FUND price prediction page.
Tracing FUND's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FUND's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our FUND price history page.
Looking for how to buy FUND? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase FUND on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 FUND to VND
₫947.34
|1 FUND to AUD
A$0.05616
|1 FUND to GBP
￡0.02664
|1 FUND to EUR
€0.03132
|1 FUND to USD
$0.036
|1 FUND to MYR
RM0.15516
|1 FUND to TRY
₺1.38492
|1 FUND to JPY
¥5.1354
|1 FUND to RUB
₽2.952
|1 FUND to INR
₹3.0456
|1 FUND to IDR
Rp599.99976
|1 FUND to KRW
₩51.282
|1 FUND to PHP
₱2.00772
|1 FUND to EGP
￡E.1.82952
|1 FUND to BRL
R$0.20448
|1 FUND to CAD
C$0.04932
|1 FUND to BDT
৳4.37508
|1 FUND to NGN
₦57.69216
|1 FUND to UAH
₴1.49436
|1 FUND to VES
Bs3.096
|1 FUND to PKR
Rs10.12068
|1 FUND to KZT
₸18.38592
|1 FUND to THB
฿1.20132
|1 FUND to TWD
NT$1.15308
|1 FUND to AED
د.إ0.13212
|1 FUND to CHF
Fr0.02952
|1 FUND to HKD
HK$0.279
|1 FUND to MAD
.د.م0.33336
|1 FUND to MXN
$0.7056
For a more in-depth understanding of FUND, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee