Farmers World Wood Price(FWW)
The current price of Farmers World Wood (FWW) today is 0.0000004941 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FWW to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Farmers World Wood Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 55.13K USD
- Farmers World Wood price change within the day is -1.08%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the FWW to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FWW price information.
Track the price changes of Farmers World Wood for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000000005395
|-1.08%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000003415
|-40.87%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000000342
|-6.48%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0000003981
|-44.63%
Today, FWW recorded a change of $ -0.000000005395 (-1.08%), reflecting its latest market activity.Farmers World Wood 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0000003415 (-40.87%), showing the token's short-term performance.Farmers World Wood 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, FWW saw a change of $ -0.0000000342 (-6.48%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Farmers World Wood 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0000003981 (-44.63%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Farmers World Wood: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Farmers World is the first farming game to function on the NFTs platform. Pick for yourself suitable tools, exploit various resources, buy land to build enormous farms, and enjoy the fascinating experiences of a farmer working in Farmers World’s Ecosystem.There are 3 main resources in Farmers World: Wood, Food and Gold corresponding to 3 tokens: FWW (Wood), FWF (Food), FWG (Gold).
For a more in-depth understanding of Farmers World Wood, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
