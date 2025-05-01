What is Farmers World Wood (FWW)

Farmers World is the first farming game to function on the NFTs platform. Pick for yourself suitable tools, exploit various resources, buy land to build enormous farms, and enjoy the fascinating experiences of a farmer working in Farmers World’s Ecosystem.There are 3 main resources in Farmers World: Wood, Food and Gold corresponding to 3 tokens: FWW (Wood), FWF (Food), FWG (Gold).

Farmers World Wood Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Farmers World Wood, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FWW? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Farmers World Wood price prediction page.

Farmers World Wood Price History

Tracing FWW's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FWW's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Farmers World Wood price history page.

How to buy Farmers World Wood (FWW)

FWW to Local Currencies

Farmers World Wood Resource

