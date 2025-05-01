Join MEXC Today
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee
Gala Price(GALA)
The current price of Gala (GALA) today is 0.01678 USD with a current market cap of $ 741.69M USD. GALA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Gala Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.16M USD
- Gala price change within the day is +1.14%
- It has a circulating supply of 44.20B USD
Get real-time price updates of the GALA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GALA price information.
Track the price changes of Gala for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0001891
|+1.14%
|30 Days
|$ +0.00156
|+10.24%
|60 Days
|$ -0.00248
|-12.88%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01486
|-46.97%
Today, GALA recorded a change of $ +0.0001891 (+1.14%), reflecting its latest market activity.Gala 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00156 (+10.24%), showing the token's short-term performance.Gala 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, GALA saw a change of $ -0.00248 (-12.88%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Gala 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01486 (-46.97%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Gala: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.82%
+1.14%
-1.99%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Gala Games was founded with one goal in mind: to give power back to the gamers. Our mission is to enable freedom through play. To this end, we have embarked on one of the most ambitious development projects to date - the creation of the Gala Games Ecosystem. Founded by Eric Schiermeyer (the co-founder of Zynga and gaming legend), Wright Thurston (one of the first major miners in the cryptocurrency space and holder of multiple patents on blockchain technology), and Michael McCarthy (the Creative Director behind viral gaming hits such as Farmville 2), Gala Games is here to fundamentally redefine both the gaming and blockchain spaces. The first game released by Gala Games, Town Star, is a deceptively simple looking but incredibly deep farming simulation in which user builds a farm to compete in weekly competitions. At various places, NFTs can be used in the game to provide bonuses but are not required to play, have fun, or compete. Mirandus, the MMORPG/Adventure Simulator currently under development by Gala Games is working to completely redefine both the game development pipeline, as well as the gameplay model by putting the power in the hands of the players and giving them ultimate control over the in-game economy.
Gala is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Gala investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check GALA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Gala on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Gala buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Gala, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of GALA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Gala price prediction page.
Tracing GALA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing GALA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Gala price history page.
Looking for how to buy Gala? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Gala on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 GALA to VND
₫441.5657
|1 GALA to AUD
A$0.0261768
|1 GALA to GBP
￡0.0124172
|1 GALA to EUR
€0.0145986
|1 GALA to USD
$0.01678
|1 GALA to MYR
RM0.0723218
|1 GALA to TRY
₺0.6455266
|1 GALA to JPY
¥2.393667
|1 GALA to RUB
₽1.37596
|1 GALA to INR
₹1.419588
|1 GALA to IDR
Rp279.6665548
|1 GALA to KRW
₩23.90311
|1 GALA to PHP
₱0.9358206
|1 GALA to EGP
￡E.0.8527596
|1 GALA to BRL
R$0.0953104
|1 GALA to CAD
C$0.0229886
|1 GALA to BDT
৳2.0392734
|1 GALA to NGN
₦26.8909568
|1 GALA to UAH
₴0.6965378
|1 GALA to VES
Bs1.44308
|1 GALA to PKR
Rs4.7173614
|1 GALA to KZT
₸8.5698816
|1 GALA to THB
฿0.5599486
|1 GALA to TWD
NT$0.5372956
|1 GALA to AED
د.إ0.0615826
|1 GALA to CHF
Fr0.0137596
|1 GALA to HKD
HK$0.130045
|1 GALA to MAD
.د.م0.1553828
|1 GALA to MXN
$0.328888
For a more in-depth understanding of Gala, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee