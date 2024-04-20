Join MEXC Today
Gather Price(GAT)
The current price of Gather (GAT) today is 0.701 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Gather Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 409.51 USD
- Gather price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Track the price changes of Gather for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ -0.22
|-23.89%
|60 Days
|$ -0.319
|-31.28%
|90 Days
|$ -0.014
|-1.96%
Today, GAT recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.Gather 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.22 (-23.89%), showing the token's short-term performance.Gather 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, GAT saw a change of $ -0.319 (-31.28%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Gather 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.014 (-1.96%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Gather: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
0.00%
-14.62%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Gather implements information and data encryption through the GProto communication protocol, provides distributed long link clusters, and builds a DePIN network through G-BOX hardware equipment to achieve a stable decentralized message exchange network. $GAT is the circulating asset of the Gather platform, used to carry the ecological value of the Gather network, and becomes the anchor asset for the equivalent exchange of computing power contributions in the Gather network in reality. Early users who participate in the infrastructure construction of the Gather network can receive GAT token rewards.
